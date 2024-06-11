Baldinger: Steelers Are Going To Be ‘Team To Beat’ In AFC North

Following one of the busiest offseasons in franchise history, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a rebuilt and improved roster, especially on offense, and the look of a legitimate contender entering the 2024 season.

With Russell Wilson and Justin Fields at quarterback, the additions of rookies Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier at offensive tackle and center, respectively, and Arthur Smith as the offensive coordinator, the Steelers are better on paper offensively than they have been in a few years, even with the loss of wide receiver Diontae Johnson via trade.

For NFL analyst and Audacy insider Brian Baldinger, the Steelers are the team to beat in the AFC North. He also doesn’t see there being any sort of competition between Wilson and Fields with it being Wilson’s job.

Appearing on BetHQ Monday, Baldinger stated his case for the Steelers, led by Wilson at quarterback.

“This might be the best offensive line Russell Wilson’s ever played behind. Omar Khan and Andy Weidl have done an unbelievable job of rebuilding this offensive line. I think by midseason they’re gonna be humming, they’re gonna be very good,” Baldinger said of the Steelers, according to audio via Spotify. “And if you give Russell Wilson a very good offensive line, you give ’em a running game, you give ’em [George] Pickens, you give ’em tight ends, you give ’em a Roman Wilson and maybe somebody they sign eventually here before the season starts, I think Pittsburgh is gonna be in good situation.

“I think they’re gonna be the team to beat in the AFC North. And I think Russell Wilson’s gonna be a big part of that. And while I love Justin Fields and I love his development in Chicago, I think this is Russell Wilson’s job, basically for as long as he can keep stacking wins and being successful in Pittsburgh.”

It doesn’t come as a surprise that Baldinger believes this is Wilson’s job as the starting quarterback, and his alone. Especially in comparison to Fields. What is surprising though is Baldinger saying the Steelers are the team to beat in the AFC North.

Yes, their roster got much better this offseason, especially at quarterback. But is this roster better than what the Baltimore Ravens have, or the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns? That remains to be seen.

There is no denying though the improvements the Steelers made. Coming off a 10-7 season, the Steelers upgraded at quarterback, brought in a competent offensive coordinator with a history in the NFL, rebuilt the offensive line and shored up the defense with the additions of Patrick Queen, Donte Jackson and DeShon Elliott.

Pittsburgh has handled itself very well within the division in recent years, so maybe it is the team to beat. Baldinger certainly believes so. The Steelers just have to show it — and quickly — this season.

If Wilson handles himself well and gets back to playing at a very solid level once again, playing within the structure of the offense, taking care of the football and avoiding the killer mistakes, the Steelers should be right there as a legitimate contender.