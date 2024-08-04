Payton Wilson Appreciates ILB Coach Aaron Curry: ‘You’re Not A Robot On The Field’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a few rookies turn some heads in training camp. Maybe none have gotten as many rave reviews as linebacker Payton Wilson. Wilson fell in the draft due to injury concerns, but he has all the athletic ability and talent in the world. It seems like he’s fitting in great in Pittsburgh, especially with his position coach, Aaron Curry.

Curry is a former NFL linebacker himself and joined the Steelers as their inside linebackers coach last year. Speaking Saturday after practice on the Steelers’ YouTube channel, Wilson lauded Curry for being a big factor in his development.

“I have to personally credit coach Aaron Curry,” Wilson said. “The way that he coaches and the way that he slows the game down. He lets ‘backers be ‘backers. You’re not a robot on the field. You’re able to see what you see and able to fly around. I have to credit him and coach [Teryl Austin] with the defense that they’ve installed and continuing to let us play free, but also making sure that we understand our job. At the end of the day, the person who has the ball is who needs to get tackled.”

Wilson’s potential has been talked about as one of his greatest attributes, and it sounds like Curry is helping him tap into all of it. Wilson doesn’t need to start for the Steelers this year, but it sounds like if he does, Curry will have him ready. Having that bond between a rookie and his position coach is key to development, so it’s encouraging to hear that Curry and Wilson are fitting together nicely.

Patrick Queen and Elandon Roberts will be the Steelers’ starting linebackers this year, but Austin has talked before about how Wilson will see time in dime packages. In today’s NFL, that means Wilson will see the field a decent amount, so Curry’s influence should be on full display.

Wilson’s being a see-ball, get-ball kind of linebacker should be music to fans’ ears. The Steelers have been lacking at the inside linebacker position during the past few years, but the additions of Queen and Wilson should change that. If he stays healthy, Wilson should be the future of the middle of the Steelers’ defense. He’s been compared to future Hall of Fame linebacker Luke Kuechly, and if he’s even half as good as Kuechly, he’ll be a home-run selection for the Steelers.