Steelers Considering Making Payton Wilson Team’s Dime Linebacker

When Patrick Queen signed his record free agent deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, it was assumed he would serve as the team’s all-situations linebacker. Playing on all three downs and in every package. But rookie Payton Wilson’s impressive string of practices might have DC Teryl Austin calling an audible.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday via the PPG’s Ray Fittipaldo, Austin said Wilson is being considered in dime packages.

“That guy can really run, and he’s into football,” Austin said via Fittipaldo.

It tracks with comments Wilson made during OTAs, noting that he was being used in dime packages. Those groupings typically only use one inside linebacker and it seems possible Wilson is used in that role.

An athletic freak out of NC State, he picked off seven passes in college, including three in 2023. With 4.43 speed that matches his tape, Wilson only fell due to medical and age concerns. If healthy, he might be the steal of the Steelers’ class and one of the entire draft’s best value selections. Our Clayton Eckert examined Wilson’s coverage analytics and while the results were mixed, zone-heavy schemes created noise in the data.

At the least, it’s important for Payton Wilson to get reps here. Should Queen get injured, the Steelers need a backup plan in their dime defense, critical passing downs where the defense is trying to get a stop and off the field. All the early buzz on Wilson has been positive though he admits evaluations won’t begin until he can strap on the pads and hit someone in Latrobe.

It’s also possible Pittsburgh could toy around with dime packages that include two inside linebackers. A 1-4-6 grouping the Steelers have occasionally used over the years, more common under Dick LeBeau than it has been since. But if the team struggles to find a second pass rushing defensive lineman, if someone gets hurt, or if the team wants to present new wrinkles to the opposing offense, having Wilson and Queen on the field is an alternative. It would create plenty of flexibility with Wilson capable of lining up all over the front. In college, he saw plenty of reps on the EDGE along with playing 0ff-ball linebacker.

And if Wilson doesn’t start off in dime packages, he should funnel into the Steelers’ inside linebacker rotation. Where and how much remains unclear but if he plays like he did in college, Wilson will be tough to keep off the field.