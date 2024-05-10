Payton Wilson: Aaron Curry ‘One Of The Best Coaches I’ve Ever Been Around’

With the Pittsburgh Steelers rookies hitting the field today for the first day of rookie minicamp, they’re now pretty familiar with the team’s coaching staff and getting to know the scheme through their offseason work at the practice facility so far. NC State LB Payton Wilson, one of Pittsburgh’s two third-round picks, said that what the Steelers do is a lot different than what he did in college, but he credited Steelers LB coach Aaron Curry for helping simplify things as he learns a new defense.

“It’s a lot different than what we did in college, so it’s just kind of awesome to have been learning on the fly. Coach Curry is one of the best coaches I’ve ever been around, the way he simplifies the game and explains it, having played it before, it’s special and he really simplifies it for me to be able to go out there and play fast like I do,” Wilson said via Steelers.com.

Wilson was considered one of the best inside linebackers in the class but fell due to medical concerns, and he could be an instant impact player for Pittsburgh. Obviously, the first step to seeing the field is getting familiar with the playbook and adapting to what the Steelers need him to do. It seems as if Curry has been helpful in that transition and getting Wilson ready for the NFL.

Curry took over Pittsburgh’s inside linebacker room ahead of the 2023 season, and before injuries struck, it was some of the best play that the Steelers had gotten out of that unit in years. Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts and Kwon Alexander all excelled in their three-man rotation, but when Holcomb and Alexander suffered season-ending injuries in back-to-back weeks, the depth was severely tested, and the overall inside linebacker play declined. Obviously, the talent level dropped, and Curry still managed to get the most out of the likes of Mykal Walker, even though he struggled in coverage, and Mark Robinson when they were on the field.

Now with Wilson and Patrick Queen joining Roberts, the Steelers could utilize another three-man rotation with a talent level that just might exceed what they had last season. Curry is going to be instrumental into getting the centers of the defense playing their best football but based off Wilson’s comments and what we saw Curry do with the room last season, there’s little doubt that he’ll have guys playing some of their best football.