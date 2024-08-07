NFL Network Insiders Believe ‘Eventual Outcome’ Is Brandon Aiyuk Will Be Traded To Steelers

While there is no deal in place and the two teams continue to talk, it appears that a trade between the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers regarding standout wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is getting closer to happening.

According to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo on Inside Training Camp Live from Las Vegas Raiders camp, the “eventual outcome” in the Aiyuk saga is that he will be traded to the Steelers.

“We’re inching our way there. If you’re asking me how this thing is eventually going to end, I believe it is going to end with Brandon Aiyuk traded to the Steelers, but we’re not there yet until we’re there,” Garafolo said, according to video via NFL Network. “I can’t tell you for sure that that’s the way it’s gonna go because this thing has taken a couple of turns to get to this point.

“We’ll see if we’re out of the turns and we can finally get across the finish line.”

“I would agree with you,” Rapoport added on NFL Network. “It does seem like the eventual outcome, not current outcome, but the eventual outcome is Brandon Aiyuk playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the 49ers moving on for some draft picks, which is fascinating from the Steelers’ standpoint.”

Those comments from Rapoport and Garafolo continue a dramatic change in recent days after it appeared that the Steelers were “no longer an option” for Aiyuk in a trade, with the 49ers previously focused on potential deals with the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots.

However, Aiyuk holds all the leverage in this situation. He is seeking a contract extension and won’t sign with a team long-term if he doesn’t want to go there. On Tuesday night, the Patriots backed out of trade talks after Aiyuk reportedly didn’t want to go there. He also reportedly doesn’t want to go to Cleveland with Pittsburgh being his preferred destination.

The Steelers have been interested in — and tied to — Aiyuk dating back to the 2024 NFL Draft. Then, the Steelers reportedly believed they had a trade in place for a 49ers wide receiver before things fell apart at the last minute. Since then, the Steelers have held out some hope and have continued to talk with the 49ers.

Pittsburgh has had a need for another wide receiver opposite George Pickens since trading Diontae Johnson and not adequately replacing him. Much of the attention has focused on Aiyuk, who has played a part in that all offseason long.

He tweeted at Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin in the offseason about a link-up, then said on “The Pivot Podcast” that he believes he’ll play for the 49ers, Steelers or Washington Commanders in 2024. He officially requested a trade right before reporting to training camp, where he is conducting a hold-in.

Now, things are seemingly starting to heat up between the two teams.

Though it’s unclear just what the compensation would need to be for the Steelers to acquire Aiyuk via trade, one San Francisco reporter believes that the Steelers’ trade package could include two Day 2 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, as well as a pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

It’s still a very fluid situation, one that is ongoing and with nothing appearing imminent. That Rapoport and Garafolo believe this ultimately ends with Aiyuk being traded to the Steelers is quite eye-opening — and exciting.