Report: Steelers ‘No Longer An Option’ For Brandon Aiyuk After Failing To Meet 49ers Trade Demands

If you believe the latest news in the Brandon Aiyuk trade saga, the Pittsburgh Steelers are no longer in the running to acquire him. According to Bay Area and NBC Sports’ reporter Matt Maiocco, the Steelers “no longer are an option” after declining to meet the 49ers’ trade demands.

Though the Steelers were given permission to work out a long-term deal with Brandon Aiyuk, the sticking point appears to be the compensation Pittsburgh would need to give San Francisco to complete the trade.

Per Maiocco.

“The 49ers gave permission to Aiyuk to negotiate potential contracts with the Browns, Patriots, Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers, the source said.

The Commanders have removed themselves from trade talks for Aiyuk, and the Steelers effectively no longer are an option after they declined to meet the 49ers’ trade demands, the source said.”

The report doesn’t indicate the 49ers’ exact asking price or what the Steelers were willing to offer. San Francisco has long been rumored to be asking for at least a first round pick and potentially more on top of the trading team needing to pay Aiyuk upwards of $30 million per season on a long-term deal.

According to the report, the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns are the two remaining teams in the mix for Aiyuk. The Browns could load up with a potent offense should they pull off the trade while the Patriots are looking for a No. 1 weapon in a young offense, drafting QB Drake Maye in the first round of this year’s draft.

Per Maiocco’s report, the 49ers would likely receive a “package” of draft picks and a veteran wide receiver from the Browns or 49ers. Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reports Browns WR Amari Cooper would be part of any trade for Aiyuk despite Cleveland recently reworking Cooper’s salary, giving him an incentive-based raise and guaranteeing half his base salary. It’s unclear what receiver the Patriots would give the 49ers.

Despite rumors swirling earlier today, NFL Network reported there is currently no trade in place for Aiyuk. However, they indicated it’s looking more likely than not Aiyuk will be dealt, though they didn’t suggest a destination. Now, it doesn’t seem like Pittsburgh will be his next home. The Steelers have been linked to Brandon Aiyuk for months, dating back to the draft, but it sounds like they won’t be making a splash move for him.

If the Steelers don’t land Aiyuk, they’ll either have to continue searching around the league for another option, perhaps the Indianapolis Colts’ Alec Pierce, or stick with internal options consisting of Van Jefferson, Roman Wilson, and Calvin Austin III. Jefferson is serving as the Steelers No. 2 receiver while Wilson is recovering from an ankle sprain suffered on Tuesday. He’s considered week-to-week.

As always, it’s worth mentioning these situations are fluid and Aiyuk’s situation has not been resolved. If the report is accurate, nothing prevents the Steelers from jumping back into the conversation though if other teams are further ahead in contract talks, it could be difficult for Omar Khan to make a late push. Khan has publicly said he likes the Steelers receiver room though didn’t rule out moves to improve the group.