Brandon Aiyuk Believes He’ll Play For 49ers, Commanders, Or Steelers In 2024

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to a number of wide receivers as they potentially look to add to their room alongside George Pickens. One of the names they’ve been linked to most is WR Brandon Aiyuk. Aiyuk recently appeared on The Pivot podcast and was asked what uniform he envisions himself wearing in 2024.

“Probably a Niners uniform, if not a Niners uniform probably a Washington Commanders uniform. If not a Washington Commanders uniform, probably Steelers uniform,” Aiyuk said.

Ryan Clark, who co-hosts The Pivot, told Aiyuk that he’s best suited for success in Pittsburgh.

“And so, whether it’s in San Francisco, Washington, Pittsburgh, whatever team you play for, you’ve succeeded at every level, even with odds stacked against you. So for us, we’re rooting for you. I wanna see you do well. Pittsburgh would be the best place for you to thrive,” Clark told Aiyuk.

Aiyuk would seemingly prefer to work out a deal with the San Francisco 49ers and run it back with a core that made it to the Super Bowl in 2023, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. If things don’t work out in San Francisco, he could reunite with one of his former college quarterbacks in Jayden Daniels with the Commanders. Or fill a hole at receiver in Pittsburgh and bolster an offense that added Russell Wilson and improved the offensive line while also hiring Arthur Smith as its offensive coordinator this offseason.

It feels unlikely that Aiyuk ultimately ends up in Pittsburgh, and it’s worth noting that this podcast was recorded before Aiyuk’s recent meeting with the 49ers, which reportedly went well. But if he does, he would be a massive boost to Pittsburgh’s offense and would give the Steelers an incredibly impressive 1-2 punch with him and Pickens at receiver.

Aiyuk hasn’t formally requested a trade. With his recent meeting with San Francisco going well, a request likely won’t come unless things sour ahead of the regular season.

The hold-up for Pittsburgh making a trade, and the whole reason Aiyuk is on the market, is that he’s looking for a new contract in the neighborhood of $30 million a year. The Steelers might not want to trade for him and then immediately pay him. He’s the best receiver who might be available though and trading him would be a surefire sign that the Steelers are committed to winning. Omar Khan has been aggressive since taking over as Pittsburgh’s general manager, and trading for Aiyuk would be his most aggressive move yet.

Until Aiyuk signs a new deal with the 49ers, there’s going to be speculation about his future and if he could end up in Pittsburgh. His comments on The Pivot will do nothing to slow the rumor mill or prevent Steelers fans from getting their hopes up.