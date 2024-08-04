After Tough Training Camp Battles, Elandon Roberts Excited To See Jaylen Warren, Najee Harris Ball Out

It’s been one of the most intense, physical training camps in recent memory under head coach Mike Tomlin for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and at the center of that physical, intense training camp has been linebacker Elandon Roberts.

He hasn’t been alone, though. Fellow linebackers Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson have brought the juice defensively for the Steelers, as have running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

Going against each other in spirited backs-on-backers drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, the two position groups have brought out the best in each other, even if things have gotten a bit chippy and heated at times. Warren tossed Roberts to the ground in the Friday Night Lights practice, leading to some words, and then Harris and Queen butting heads as well.

There is no ill will there from either party. In fact, Elandon Roberts — who spoke to Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews and radio color analyst Craig Wolfley on Training Camp Wrap-up Live on Steelers.com Sunday — is excited to see the running back duo ball out this season and take it to opposing defenses, all while being great leaders for the Steelers on that side of the football.

“…We got that mentality, and I’m pretty sure Jaylen and Najee doing the same thing. And man, one thing about Jaylen and Najee, man, they work very hard,” Roberts said of the Steelers’ running back tandem, according to video via Steelers.com. “You know, they set the tone for the offense, man. Them guys both are great leaders and stuff like that. And I’m excited to see them both ball out this year when the offense has the ball.”

It is safe to say that through the first week and a half of training camp, the Steelers are living up to the billing of being a physical, tenacious team overall. They are going to be the bully and take the fight to teams rather than being bullied and needing to adjust.

As Tomlin likes to say, there is no warming up to the physicality and demands of the National Football League, and so far, the Steelers are making it clear that they have no intentions of warming up to it. There are expectations this season and an urgency to hit the ground running.

That urgency is no more apparent than in the battles between the linebackers and running backs. Iron is sharpening iron, and it’s only going to make the Steelers a better team and a closer team.

They seem to have the right guys with the right mentalities on both sides of the football leading the way.