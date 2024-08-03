Mike Tomlin ‘Can’t Say Enough’ About Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren In Backs On ‘Backers: ‘They Run To The Fight’

The most anticipated practice of training camp just wrapped up, and it lived up to the billing of a high-energy, physical practice in front of more than 12,000 fans at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. I am of course talking about Friday Night Lights, an annual tradition that draws fans from all areas of the country. The highlight of the night is always the backs-on-‘backers drill that pits running backs against linebackers in a one-versus-one blitz situation. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren were the stars of the show.

“I can’t say enough about those top two backs, Naj and Jaylen,” Tomlin said during his post-practice press conference in a video posted on the Steelers’ website. “They set the tone for the drill, man. That’s a drill that’s advantage [to the] linebackers, obviously. But when you got some strong-minded runners, it makes it highly competitive. And those two in particular don’t run from the fight. They run to the fight. I respect it.”

Just look at these two reps posted by Kylontae on X. I can feel the energy in that stadium, and I am 500 miles away from Latrobe.

Patrick Queen chirps the RBs. Elandon Roberts and Jaylen Warren are heated. Mike Tomlin trying to break it up. Huge brawl. #Steelers 📸: @the_hot_take pic.twitter.com/rWeSt82USM — kylontae (@WhyKyWhy1) August 3, 2024

Backs on backers. Najee Harris against Patrick Queen. Get HEATED. 📸 @the_hot_take pic.twitter.com/ZkogSoDl2Y — kylontae (@WhyKyWhy1) August 3, 2024

Mind you, these were against Elandon Roberts and Patrick Queen. Both of those players are physical, athletic, and have a nasty demeanor. Harris and Warren were able to match, or even surpass, their competitive spirit on these plays.

A lot is riding on that duo for the 2024 season. The Steelers practically built their entire offseason around becoming a physical offense that wins at the point of attack. They brought in Arthur Smith, who is a run-first coordinator. They also brought in two mobile quarterbacks and drafted three offensive linemen with their first five picks. Everybody in the NFL knows they are going to run it. They are going to be preparing to stop it with stacked boxes and other methods.

Mike Tomlin wants to “roll” them anyway.

This might be the last season that Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris are together in the Steelers’ backfield. Harris’ fifth-year option was declined. The Steelers could still sign him to a long-term deal between now and next March, but there is a chance this is it. Time to make the most of it and restore an identity to this offense.