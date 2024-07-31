Elandon Roberts On Justin Fields Hit That Started Camp Fight: ‘It Was Just A Little Tap’

The biggest news coming out of Pittsburgh Steelers practice today wasn’t any kind of injury or big play. Instead, it was a fight that broke out near the end of practice. Justin Fields was bumped by Elandon Roberts while running on play and rookie Mason McComick did not take too kindly to someone putting hands on his quarterback.

In a video on Twitter from Aaron Becker of Yardbarker, Roberts was asked about the bump he gave Fields.

“It was just a little tap, but the offense did what they supposed to do,” Roberts said. “You always supposed to protect your quarterback. I think it’s a real good thing. You even see your mentality of your offense, protecting the quarterback. I’m gonna stay away from the quarterback.”

#Steelers LB Elandon Roberts on his hit that led to today’s fight in practice. “It was just a little tap, but the offense did what they supposed to do. You’re always supposed to protect your quarterback. … Imma stay away from the quarterback.” pic.twitter.com/rtTN0AJdDZ — Aaron Becker (@Aaron_M_Becker) July 31, 2024

Sounds like there are no hard feelings between Roberts and any of the offensive players. For what it’s worth, in a video with a better angle of the play that initiated the fight, it doesn’t seem like Roberts really hit Fields too hard. However, with Russell Wilson already banged up, it’s better to err on the side of caution. Everyone was hugging and making up once practice ended though, so there shouldn’t be any more issues from this incident.

Roberts being impressed with the offense’s response is funny though. It sounds like this incident just gave him even more respect for the McCormick and the other players who came to Fields’ defense. It harkens back to when Maurkice Pouncey and other offensive linemen would protect whomever the Steelers quarterback was no matter what. That’s a trait you love to see in an offensive line. Nothing nasty or dirty, but willing to get physical if anyone crosses the line.

Seems like Roberts won’t be putting hands on Fields or any other quarterback going forward either, which is probably for the best. One fight that big in camp is fine and blows over fast, but it just shouldn’t become a trend. Mike Tomlin seems to believe things got a little out of hand, but control was regained quickly, so the incident is more than likely one and done.

It might just be a case of iron sharpening iron once again. As long as no one was injured, it shouldn’t be taken too seriously. Hopefully Roberts can show that same aggression during the season against opposing quarterbacks. Against players like Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, physicality might be the Steelers’ avenue to victory.