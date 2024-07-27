Steelers’ 2024 Draft Class ‘Has A Chance To Make An Immediate Impact’, Insider Says

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a successful and productive rookie draft class last year; they could do it again in 2024. That’s what Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Ray Fittipaldo believes based on his observations up to this point. It starts with the offensive line, but it certainly does not end there, with several potential major contributors.

“You got Troy Fautanu, the rookie who’s trying to crack the starting lineup; you got Zach Frazier, who’s trying to do the same. You got Payton Wilson, who Teryl Austin said a couple weeks ago is probably gonna be the dime linebacker”, he said of the Steelers’ rookie class on 93.7 The Fan yesterday.

The Steelers’ 2023 NFL Draft class produced three players who will start this season and other major contributors. Broderick Jones will start at tackle, Keeanu Benton at nose tackle, and Joey Porter Jr. at cornerback. Then you have Darnell Washington, who may effectively be a starter at tight end, and OLB Nick Herbig. One can hope that seventh-round CB Cory Trice Jr. makes some noise as well after tearing his ACL last year.

“This is another draft class that has a chance to make an immediate impact”, Fittipaldo said, drawing comparisons between the Steelers’ 2023 and 2024 classes. “We’ll see how soon those guys are able to do it, but from what I saw in the spring, and we’ll see how it goes over the next couple weeks, I think Frazier, Fautanu, Wilson, even Roman Wilson at receiver, all those guys have a chance to make an impact as rookies”.

The Steelers used their first-round pick on Troy Fautanu, whom they hope can seize the starting right tackle spot. Doing so would allow them to move Jones over to the left side, where they drafted him to play. Zach Frazier came a round later to play center, where he is competing against Nick Herbig.

Following the two big linemen, the Steelers added to both sides of the ball with Wilsons in the third round. Roman Wilson has as good a chance as any in the wide receiver room to climb a thin depth chart. And ILB Payton Wilson is already looking like a contributor, even if he may only find snaps in select packages.

Beyond the first three rounds, the Steelers also added interesting players but likely no immediate contributors. The most notable name is fourth-round Mason McCormick, who could push to start at right guard by 2025. The only chance he has of starting this year, though, is if the Steelers trade James Daniels.

With no picks in the seventh round, the Steelers added two defenders in the sixth. They drafted Logan Lee along the defensive line and Ryan Watts in the secondary. Lee is in a crowded position group and will have the hardest time making the roster. Watts will lean on special teams, but he is also displaying his versatility. He can potentially play outside and in the slot but has mostly worked at safety so far.