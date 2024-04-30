PFF: Steelers O-Line Draft Rebuild ‘Could Go Down As One Of The Best Ever’

The Pittsburgh Steelers took three offensive linemen with their first five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft for the first time in nearly 50 years, and they got really nice value with the selections they made. The Steelers took Washington OT Troy Fautanu, the presumptive seventh-ranked player on their board, at No. 20 overall and then took West Virginia C Zach Frazier in the second round before selecting OG Mason McCormick out of South Dakota State in the fourth round.

Rebuilding the offensive line has been a priority for the Steelers under general manager Omar Khan and assistant general manager Andy Weidl, and according to Pro Football Focus’ Gordon McGuinness Pittsburgh’s offensive line rebuild through the draft could end up being one of the best of all-time.

“On paper, the offensive line rebuild the Steelers put together through the 2024 NFL Draft could go down as one of the best ever,” McGuinness wrote. “They used three selections on the unit, all inside the top 120 picks in the draft. It started with Washington’s Troy Fautanu, whose 88.2 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2023 ranked fifth among FBS tackles. He can start at either tackle or guard. Pittsburgh followed that up by adding West Virginia’s Zach Frazier to man the middle of the offensive line. He allowed just a 2.3% pressure rate over the past three seasons. And then there is South Dakota State’s Mason McCormick. While he played at a smaller school, he earned a 90.3 PFF grade over the past two seasons, dominating at that level.”

Having Fautanu fall to the Steelers gives them another long-term solution at tackle across from Broderick Jones, the team’s first-round pick in 2023. Frazier in the second round filled the massive hole at center the Steelers have had since releasing Mason Cole in February. McCormick provides solid depth in the interior and could eventually become a future starter. Finding two potential plug-and-play starters in the draft with Fautanu and Frazier has to be considered a huge boon for Pittsburgh, and if they can play up to their potential, the Steelers’ offensive line could be set for years to come.

The best Steelers teams have been built with a strong offensive line and strong run game with a stifling defense, and that’s the identity the Steelers are getting back to this year. Hiring Arthur Smith as the team’s offensive coordinator was the first step in that process, and the team went out and addressed the offensive line with guys who fit Smith’s scheme and should be able to play a big role for the Steelers now and in the future.

We’re going to have to see how Fautanu, Frazier and McCormick look on the field before calling it a potential all-time draft haul, but the work the Steelers put in during the draft could signal the end of their offensive line rebuild and give them a line that can dominate up front for years to come. It’s certainly an exciting possibility.