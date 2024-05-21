Depot After Dark: Steelers STEM, Browns DE Big Goal, Former NFL RB Retires

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 20.

Steelers STEM Program

The Pittsburgh Steelers partnered with several companies to advance the team’s STEM Program, which helps over 5,000 students in the region.

As tweeted out by the team’s Twitter/X account, the program’s goal is to “inspire students to dream big.” The program featured an online curriculum and school visits from former Steelers QB Charlie Batch, OLB Arthur Moats, and LS Christian Kuntz.

The program ended with a “STEM” day at Acrisure Stadium with events on and off the field.

This school year, we once again teamed up with @FedEx, @Shell, & @U_S_Steel. Together, our #Steelers STEM education program supported nearly 70 middle schools and impacted over 5,000 students across Western PA. Learn how we continue to forge Pittsburgh’s future leaders. pic.twitter.com/AlVw8sLjtp — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 20, 2024

Browns Big Goal

Cleveland Browns DE Ogbo Okoronkwo is shooting for the stars in 2024. Even playing opposite Myles Garrett, he wants double-digit sacks this season.

“I’ll say it, I’ll speak it into existence. I’m going for double-digit sacks this year,” he said via Houston NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

Signed over from the Houston Texans before the 2023 season, Okoronkwo finished his first year in Cleveland with 4.5 sacks. His career high came in 2022, finishing with five of them. That makes his ten-sack goal a lofty one, especially with Garrett soaking up most of the sacks on the other side.

The Browns finished sixth in the NFL with 49 sacks in 2024. Pittsburgh wasn’t far behind with 47.

David Johnson Retires

Former NFL running back David Johnson has announced his retirement, hanging up his cleats after eight seasons in the NFL. He last played in 2022 with the New Orleans Saints, appearing in only five games and receiving just 12 carries. A third-round pick out of Northern Iowa, Johnson was a dual-threat impact player at his best. In his sophomore season with the Arizona Cardinals, he rushed for over 1,200 yards and caught 80 passes, making his first and only Pro Bowl and All-Pro teams.

Injuries hampered Johnson later in his career. He played in just three games against the Steelers and had minimal production. His most notable moment was a short rushing score as a member of the Houston Texans in a 2020 Pittsburgh win, but Johnson burned brightly for a brief time in his career.