Jonnu Smith WR2? Jeremy Fowler Says Steelers ‘Really, Really’ Excited About Addition

The Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers made a massive trade yesterday, with CB Jalen Ramsey and FB Minkah Fitzpatrick the headliners. However, Pittsburgh also got TE Jonnu Smith in the deal, an addition that’s largely flown under the radar in the trade. Going forward, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler thinks Smith could solve some of the Steelers’ problems regarding their lack of a true WR2.

“You can go the No. Two receiver route, Jonnu Smith does solve some of that,” Fowler said on 93.7 The Fan on Tuesday. “I know they’re [Steelers] really, really excited about his yards after-catch ability. That was a big boom for the team.”

There are in-house options for the Steelers, but neither are proven yet. Pittsburgh has WR Calvin Austin III, who took a step forward in 2024 when the Steelers had a similar lack of a true second option. There’s also Roman Wilson, who Pittsburgh is counting on to take a leap of his own after injuries forced him out of meaningful action in his rookie year. Pittsburgh has high hopes for each of those youngsters, but asking them to step into the WR2 role this year might be too much.

However, that’s a role Smith could take. Fowler’s line of thinking is similar to Ray Fittipaldo’s reporting that Pittsburgh’s chances of adding another receiver declined after bringing in Smith. But is Smith ready for the WR2 role?

Based on his numbers from 2024, he actually could be. Jonnu Smith easily had the best season of his career. He reeled in 88 of his 111 targets for 884 yards and scored eight times. Those numbers are largely better than George Pickens, Pittsburgh’s top receiver a year ago. If that’s what you think of Pickens, it’s hard to envision Smith as anything less than a WR2.

Pittsburgh is clearly high on Smith. However, there is some risk as well. Smith’s best season came at the age of 29. His previous seven years were far less impressive. It’s not exactly the consistency you’d hope to find in a WR2. However, he is reuniting with Arthur Smith, whom he knows well. The two spent time together with the Tennessee Titans and the Atlanta Falcons.

Jonnu Smith had a great season, and it was the first time he had more than 70 targets. The Steelers plan to use him in a variety of ways. He should get a healthy amount of targets again. Whether the Steelers acquire another receiver before the year begins will show whether they believe Smith is truly capable of stepping into that role.