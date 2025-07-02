Depot After Dark: Harrison’s Big Expense, Last All-Pro WR, Browns Get Green Light

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 1.

Harrison’s Big Expense

James Harrison didn’t cheap out on keeping his body ready. Revisiting comments he’s made before, Harrison shared on last week’s episode of Nightcap that he spent $300,000 per year on rehab and recovery throughout the NFL season. Famous for his gym workouts, Harrison took care of himself after hitting the weight room, too. He would receive multiple “cupping” sessions and other techniques and devices to help him be at his best.

“I had some sort of therapy every day,” he said, guest-hosting with former NFL receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh during the week.

Check out the full clip below.

Last All-Pro WR

Can DK Metcalf break the streak? A new graphic puts into perspective how long it’s been since Pittsburgh had an All-Pro WR. The last was Antonio Brown in 2017, coming off his 101-catch, 1,533-yard season.

Pittsburgh’s drought is far from the longest in the NFL. The Los Angeles Chargers haven’t had one since the Clinton Administration, but the Steelers follow in the bottom half of the league. Metcalf is the team’s best bet, though he’s yet to make an All-Pro team throughout his NFL career.

2017 was the last time the Steelers had an All-Pro wide receiver and that was obviously Antonio Brown. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/ahHzp4Pkqq — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) June 30, 2025

Browns Get Green Light

Full speed ahead for the Cleveland Browns’ new stadium. Securing $600 million in funding from the Ohio government, the Browns released a statement Tuesday saying the organization is “thrilled” to move forward with plans to build a new home, calling it “fan-centric” and “first-of-its-kind-design.”

The stadium will also be a dome, a controversial point among Browns’ fans who take pride in forcing opponents to play in the elements.

Thrilled to move forward on a transformative project with generational impact pic.twitter.com/gym7FVv2o2 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 1, 2025

The stadium will also be built outside of Cleveland proper. Construction is set to begin early next year, and the Browns will play in it by 2029.