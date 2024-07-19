Russell Wilson’s ‘Redemption Quest’ Among NFL’s Biggest Storylines Entering 2024 Season

Russell Wilson is on a mission in 2024.

That mission centers on him redeeming himself as a high-level starting quarterback in the NFL. Now on his third team in four seasons, Wilson is looking to course correct on his career in the late stages, this time with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That mission and its subsequent redemption quest for Wilson is one of the 10 biggest storylines in the NFL entering the 2024 season, at least according to The Athletic’s Mike Jones.

“Speaking of Wilson, he too craves redemption in 2024,” Jones writes. “Written off now by both Seattle and Denver, he starts anew with Pittsburgh, where he hopes to help the Steelers earn their first playoff win since 2016. Will stability under Mike Tomlin and strong support from the run game help the vet get his groove back?”

Things didn’t go all that well in Denver for Wilson after the Broncos traded a massive package for him to the Seattle Seahawks and then gave him a five-year, $242.6 million extension, believing he would be the franchise quarterback they had long sought following the days of Peyton Manning.

Wilson flamed out in 2022 under first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, putting up the worst season of his career, raising many questions about his abilities.

Though he bounced back in 2023 from a production standpoint, throwing for 3,070 yards with 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions, Wilson was ultimately benched by the Broncos late in the 2023 season due to a contract dispute before head coach Sean Payton ultimately moved on from him, taking an $85 million combined dead cap charge over the next two seasons.

Being released by the Broncos led to Wilson signing a one-year, $1.21 million deal with the Steelers in free agency, giving him a chance to work under head coach Mike Tomlin, landing in a stable environment overall, one that matches his early tenure in Seattle. That could lead to quite a bit of success in 2024 and potentially beyond for the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Though Wilson isn’t what he once was, he’s better than what the Steelers have had in recent years. Getting him on a veteran minimum contract for 2024 is highway robbery, too. A great bit of business from Steelers GM Omar Khan.

He’s not prime Wilson anymore, but with Arthur Smith calling the shots offensively in Pittsburgh, along with a strong running game and a rebuilt offensive line around him, Wilson could get back into that top-15 QB discussion in the NFL. If he does, the Steelers will be in business under head coach Mike Tomlin.

That would be quite the story for Wilson, too, redeeming himself in a big way, if it happens. Time will tell. Right now, he feels he’s found the fountain of youth and is enjoying the situation he’s in. Training camp is just around the corner and all the positive thoughts and saying the right things this offseason will go out the window as things become real on the practice field.