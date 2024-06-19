Russell Wilson ‘Grateful’ To Be A Steeler, Knows Tough Denver Tenure Prepared Him For ‘Next Moment’

The two years spent in Denver for quarterback Russell Wilson were quite difficult, both on and off the field.

Wilson was dreadful in his first season with the Broncos in 2022 after being acquired via trade and handed a massive contract extension. Some of the first-year struggles could be blamed on head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was a disaster in his one year at the helm.

The 2023 season was better for Wilson, who threw for 3,070 yards and 26 touchdowns, but off the field it was tough for Wilson under head coach Sean Payton. He was benched in a contract dispute with the Broncos and was criticized publicly on and off the field by Payton.

That all led to an unceremonious end for Wilson in Denver. Now that he’s a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, he’s grateful to be in the Black and Gold and believes the tough moments the last few years in Denver have prepared him for his “next moment” now in Pittsburgh.

“I think that throughout my career, there’s been so many highs. You go through the journey of, of all the highs and there’s tough moments along the way, in the midst of those highs, too. I think also too, you go through some tough, tough moments as well, and all those moments build you up,” Wilson said to reporters during minicamp, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “Those scars, those things that you go through that don’t necessarily go your way, it builds you up for the next moment.

“It prepares you for the next moment. That’s what you look forward to. And so the best part about this game is, you know, the passion, the love for the game, the love for every moment, taking every lesson and using it for good, and just knowing that God is amazing.”

Throughout Wilson’s career, there have been plenty of highs, more highs than lows, if we’re being fair and not caught up in recency bias. Prior to the last two seasons in Denver, Wilson had a Hall of Fame resume, winning a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, going to a second Super Bowl and putting up some great numbers during his tenure in Seattle.

The last two seasons in Denver were relatively rough though. However, Wilson had quite a bit of success last season in Year 2, making some big-time throws down the field in Payton’s offense. Still, it wasn’t good enough for the Super Bowl-winning coach, leading to the Broncos ultimately moving on from Wilson.

After those two tough seasons in the Mile High City, there are a ton of questions about Wilson entering 2024 with the Steelers.

Coming out of Organized Team Activities and minicamp, Wilson says he feels rejuvenated, believing he has found the fountain of youth. Wilson is very much still in the honeymoon phase with the Steelers, enjoying the process early on.

“I’m so grateful I’m here around these guys and just this organization, the culture here,” Wilson said. “God works in mysterious ways, man. I’m just grateful for it in the midst of it all. Like I said, this is my 13th year. I’ve been fortunate…a lot more higher moments than lower moments, that’s for sure. And there’s gonna be a lot more I’m looking forward to in terms of the high moments as well.”

The Steelers are certainly hoping there are more high moments than low moments for Wilson in 2024, and potentially beyond, in the Black and Gold.

He still throws a great deep ball, had quite a bit of success attacking down the field in 2023, and now steps into a rather stable environment in Pittsburgh under head coach Mike Tomlin. Plus, he has a strong, star-studded defense and a strong running game behind him.

Things line up quite well for Wilson in Pittsburgh, much better than things lined up in Denver.

He knows this could be his last shot in the NFL to be an impactful starting quarterback and leader. Time is running out a bit on the Hall of Fame-caliber quarterback. If he can get back to a respectable level of play that many know him for, look out. The Steelers really could be dangerous.

And Steelers fans would be grateful Wilson is a member of the Black and Gold if things play out that way.