‘Would Be One Of The Most Mind-Blowing’ Storylines: Rich Eisen On If Russell Wilson Leads Steelers To Super Bowl

Rich Eisen loves talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers as much as possible. Though his ever-optimistic view of the franchise upsets some fans, the Steelers’ 2024 offseason has given him plenty of material to work with. Musing about the team’s potential, Eisen thinks Russell Wilson leading the team to a Super Bowl would shock the NFL world.

“Russell Wilson returning to form and taking the Steelers to the Super Bowl would be one of the most mind-blowing, roof-blown-off-the-top storylines of the 2024 season,” Eisen said Wednesday. “That he does do what the Steelers fans are hoping he can do. And few people think he would. That he does do that. That this fountain of youth that he feels that he has found is, in fact, something that he’s drinking from. And it’s not just Kool-Aid.”

Speaking to the media Tuesday, Wilson said he’s found the “fountain of youth” in Pittsburgh mentally and spiritually. Those comments followed a tweet earlier this month exclaiming he was 35 and feeling like 25.

35 feeling like 25! pic.twitter.com/OyWxSf7Di7 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) June 7, 2024

Pittsburgh has been searching for a quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger retired. Russell Wilson will be the team’s fourth Week 1 starter in as many years. He’s looking to revive his career after two tough years in Denver, the Broncos paying him almost $40 million not to be on their roster. Both sides have plenty to prove.

While the Steelers have to show they can win a playoff game before being taken seriously as Super Bowl contenders, Eisen thinks Pittsburgh has the roster to compete.

“They’ve got some serious players. T.J. Watt doing his Defensive Player of the Year stuff. The stuff is there. The possibility is there if Russ is that guy.”

Lackluster quarterback play and an overall poor offense have hindered the Steelers’ playoff goals. At the least, Russell Wilson is expected to provide more production than the position offered in the last two years, throwing a combined 25 scores across 2022 and 2023. Pittsburgh will return to the playoffs with a strong running game, a rebuilt offensive line, and Wilson avoiding negativity. They can win a playoff game. And if they’re one of the final eight teams, who knows what happens from there.