Omar Khan, Steelers ‘Think The World’ Of Najee Harris, Still See Future With Him

Even after declining his $6.79 million fifth-year option for the 2025 season, putting him into a contract year entering the 2024 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers and GM Omar Khan still see a future with running back Najee Harris.

Speaking with reporters Thursday following the first practice of training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Khan spoke highly of his fourth-year running back, praising him for the way he represents the Steelers on and off the field.

“Yeah, I called Najee when we made the decision, and we just felt at the time it was the right decision for the club,” Khan said, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “I’ll keep the conversation Najee and I had between us, but I can tell you we think the world of Najee, and just ’cause that option wasn’t exercised doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have a future here.

“He represents us well. He’s…you guys know what he’s like as a football player. He’s a great football player. He’s great to have in the building. So, I still see a future with Najee.”

Khan might still see a future with Harris but based on the comments that Harris made Wednesday to reporters in his first meeting with them since last season, there have been no contract talks between the team and his agent regarding a long-term agreement.

The former Alabama star made it clear that despite no contract talks and admitting he wants a big deal, he wants to remain a Steeler due to his love for the city, the coaching staff, the front office and the fan base.

For Harris, the explanation he received from the Steelers was that they didn’t know what direction the offense was heading in back in May with new coordinator Arthur Smith overseeing the offense, along with two new quarterbacks in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

It’s understandable that the Steelers and Khan might want to see Harris in Smith’s offense, see how he fits and decide from there. That seems like a sound bit of business.

But if Harris looks good in Smith’s offense and has a huge year, the price tag only goes up from there, making that a more difficult future to envision between the two sides.

It’ll be interesting to see how Harris looks within the offense early in training camp and in the preseason, but it appears that he will be allowed to play out the final year of his contract and likely head to the open market next offseason.

Harris has a bright future in the NFL. It just might not be in Pittsburgh.