Najee Harris Says He’s Had No Extension Discussions With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers declined Najee Harris’ fifth-year option in May, leaving 2024 as the last year on his deal. While the Steelers could look to extend Harris before the season, it doesn’t seem likely given that their reasoning for not extending him was they were unsure of the look of the offense. Harris also told reporters that there hasn’t been an offer from the team when asked if he could see himself getting a long-term deal done.

“I can’t control that. What I can control is going out there, working like I said. If that’s something that comes across the table—I’ll be happy to answer your questions now, but there hasn’t been nothing. So I don’t really know,” Harris said via Amanda Godsey on Twitter/X.

If the Steelers really are unsure about the offense (a reason that doesn’t make sense given that the team hired a coordinator in Arthur Smith who likes to run the ball), then an extension before the season feels unlikely. Additionally, if the Steelers just don’t value the running back position enough to pay Harris, then an extension won’t get done and Harris will play out 2024 and become a free agent next offseason.

While Harris has had three straight 1,000-yard seasons and could be poised for another under Smith, his time with the Steelers feels like it’s coming to a close. Another strong season for Harris could push his price tag even higher, increasing the chances he finds himself a new home next offseason.

Harris said he’d like to stay with the Steelers, but even if he wants to stay, there’s nothing he can do if the team doesn’t want to extend him. If he enters the season without a new deal, which is looking like the case, he’ll look to put together a solid contract season to become a sought-after free agent in March.

All signs are pointing to 2024 being Harris’ last season in Pittsburgh. If the two sides haven’t had any discussions about a long-term discussion at this point, it probably won’t happen during training camp and the Steelers won’t hold extension talks during the season. It’ll be an interesting saga to follow throughout the season and into next offseason, but Harris’ time in the Black and Gold seems to be running out.