Najee Harris ‘Most Definitely’ Wants To Remain A Steeler, But Knows ‘It’s A Business’

Running back Najee Harris is disappointed that the Pittsburgh Steelers declined his fifth-year option, but that hasn’t changed the fact that he wants to remain a member of the Black and Gold long-term.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday for the first time since this offseason after reporting to training camp in Latrobe, Harris stated that he “most definitely” wants to remain a Steeler, love the city, coaches, and front office.

But ultimately, he understands it’s a business.

“Yeah, most definitely. I like it here in Pittsburgh,” Harris said to reporters, according to video via the Post-Gazette on YouTube. “I like Coach T[omlin], Mr. Rooney, Omar [Khan], even Kevin Colbert when he was here. It’s a good city. Obviously the people here are nice and are welcoming. But, you know, it’s a business.”

It certainly is business, and it seems like the Steelers made a business decision in the end, declining Harris’s $6.79 million fifth-year option for the 2025 season, putting him into a contract year for 2024.

While it was disappointing at first for the fourth-year running back, he knows he has a real opportunity in front of him this season with an improved offensive line in front of him, as well as upgrades at quarterback which should help lighten defensive boxes in front of him.

Not to mention, the hiring of Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator for the Steelers is a major upgrade as well, giving Harris the chance to work under a coordinator who has had great success with Derrick Henry in the past, a running back many have drawn some similarities to for Harris.

Though the declined option was a shock, the Steelers haven’t ruled out continuing to do business with Harris moving forward. For Harris, the explanation from the Steelers was that they didn’t know the direction the offense was going in. That seems fair from a 30,000-foot view as the Steelers don’t have much — if any — future money tied up in the offense, and it remains a wait-and-see approach under Smith.

The excitement about the offense is real, and expectations are relatively high. But the Steelers are in a bit of that wait-and-see approach, which is fine.

While Harris hasn’t exactly been a true first-round running back for the Steelers in his first three NFL seasons, he does have three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons under his belt, something no running back in Steelers history has done.

The 1,000-yard seasons might not be all that impressive to some due to the 16- and now 17-game schedules, but Harris’s durability is remarkable. He has not missed a game in his career and has played through multiple ailments, allowing himself to be on the field and contributing for the Steelers.

On paper, he fits in well with Smith’s scheme and style. He can be that big, bruising running back that can make defenders miss and can catch the football out of the backfield. With that improved offensive line in front of him, he should see some more running room this season, too.

The ball is now in Harris’s court. He’s playing for his next contract in the NFL, whether in Pittsburgh or elsewhere, and has an ideal setup to have his best season yet.

Should he do that, hopefully he sticks around long-term in the Steel City. It’s a place he wants to be, and it’s a place that has largely embraced him on and off the field.