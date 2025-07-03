Steelers Sign GM Omar Khan To Contract Extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed general manager Omar Khan to a three-year contract extension through the 2028 season, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

“Omar and his team have done a great job over the past three years in constructing our roster through the NFL Draft, strategic trades, and free agency,” owner Art Rooney II said in a statement via the team website. “We look forward to continuing that trend that will lead to even more success on the field.”

Khan was named the Steelers’ general manager in May 2022, replacing the outgoing Kevin Colbert. Pittsburgh conducted an extensive search throughout the winter in the spring but landed on promoting Khan to the role. In a corresponding move, the team hired its first-ever assistant general manager, tabbing Pittsburgh-native Andy Weidl for the role.

Colbert and Khan are the only two general managers Pittsburgh has had this century.

Hired on Valentine’s Day 2001, Khan previously served as the Steelers’ Vice President of Football & Business Operations, better known as the “cap guy” who took the lead on the team’s salary cap and contract negotiations. Prior to Pittsburgh, he worked for the New Orleans Saints on the scouting and business side.

Omar Khan has been among the NFL’s most active general managers this offseason, making several big moves. Pittsburgh traded a 2025 second-round draft pick for Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf, dealt away WR George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2026 third-round pick, and recently traded FS Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith along with a 2027 Day Three pick swap. Pittsburgh also waited three months to sign QB Aaron Rodgers to a one-year deal.

In total, Khan and the Steelers have replaced over 9,300 snaps from the 2024 roster.

“I believe we are building a championship roster and look forward to the 2025 season and beyond as our goals continue to be to bring another Super Bowl to the City of Pittsburgh and our great fans,” Khan said in the team’s statement, thanking Rooney for the new contract.

Under Khan, Pittsburgh has remained in the playoff hunt each season and made the postseason in 2023 and 2024. However, both of those seasons ended in Wild Card losses. The Steelers are looking to win their first postseason game since 2016, the team’s longest drought since the 1970 merger. In his three seasons as general manager, Pittsburgh has gone 29-22 in the regular season.