Najee Harris ‘Excited’ For New QBs, 2024 Season: ‘We’re Gonna Have A Lot Of Good Things Happening This Year’

Once the players arrive at training camp in just under three weeks, we will get to hear from some of the Pittsburgh Steelers that eluded cameras during the spring practices at OTAs and minicamp. One of the biggest names on that list is RB Najee Harris, who opted not to speak to the media at minicamp after having his fifth-year option declined in early May. We got a chance to hear from Harris via the FANMIO broadcast of the Diaz-Masvidal boxing card that just occurred on Sunday evening.

He was briefly interviewed on the broadcast and was asked about the upcoming season for the Steelers.

“Feeling good, man,” Harris said. “We did good this offseason. Obviously, we picked up our two quarterbacks, so we are excited about it. We think we’re gonna have a lot of good things happening this year.”

That was the extent of Harris talking about the Steelers, but he seems to be carrying a positive attitude toward the prospects of what this team can accomplish in the fourth and final season of his rookie deal.

General manager Omar Khan referred to the fifth-year option as a “business decision” but stated it does not exclude them from working out a long-term deal with him. That would have to come before the start of the season, if at all because the Steelers do not negotiate contracts in season. And once the season is over next year, Harris will have little reason to want to sign a contract with the Steelers as he will be eligible to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

Harris’ trainer revealed that he is more agile this season after cutting weight, and Steelers radio analyst Craig Wolfley confirmed that to be the case in a recent interview. That increased agility should serve him well in Arthur Smith’s new offensive system, which emphasizes wide-zone running concepts.

In terms of his level of excitement, that is no big surprise. He spent the first three seasons of his career under Matt Canada’s offensive system, which never found its footing as a viable attack. He also spent it with Ben Roethlisberger in the last season of his career as a shell of his former self and the Kenny Pickett experiment that was decidedly lacking in results. He now has a revamped offensive line to run behind and two new quarterbacks who can push the ball down the field to alleviate stacked boxes.

QB Russell Wilson will bring a level of veteran leadership that was missing from the offense last season, and his experience as a playoff contender will come in handy as the team looks to win its first postseason game since the 2016 season.

Harris has a clear path to his fourth-straight 1,000-plus rushing yard season, and he could very well set career highs in all major categories with this new-look offense. We will see his level of participation at training camp with his pending contract situation, but he did not sound the least malcontent in this interview. If anything, he seemed genuinely excited about what was ahead.