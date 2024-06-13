Omar Khan Calls Declining Najee Harris’ Option ‘Business Decision,’ Hopes To Keep Him Long-Term

For Omar Khan, declining Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris’ fifth-year option wasn’t personal. It was just business. And while that seemed to cast doubt on Harris’ future, now a pending free agent after the season, Khan believes there’s still a path to retain Harris long-term.

Joining 93.7 The Fan Thursday afternoon, Khan explained the decision to decline Harris’ option and his outlook with the team.

“It was a business decision that we had to make by May 2,” Khan told The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller. “But Najee’s awesome to have around here. Love Najee as a player and a person. Just because we didn’t pick it up it doesn’t exclude us from doing something with Najee long-term. I’d love to say Najee was here and had a long career in Pittsburgh. He really represents us well on the field and off the field.

“It was one of those things we had to make a decision on. We just felt right now that was the right decision for everyone. I love Najee. I’d love to have him here long-term.”

It follows a similar but more coherent response than Mike Tomlin’s, who answered those questions early during the OTAs. Pittsburgh turned down the chance to pick up Harris’ option at the cost of $6.79 million that would’ve guaranteed his salary for 2025.

Tomlin nor Khan have explained exactly what “business decision” means. If it was over not wanting to pay the position that much money or some other financial-related reason that led to the relatively surprising decision of declining the option.

Najee Harris has rushed for 1,000 yards in each of his first three years, the first Steeler to ever accomplish that fear and the first NFL runner to do so in a decade. He ended last season on a high note as Pittsburgh’s running game found their stride, rushing for over 200 yards in multiple games. Drafted as the team’s workhorse back, Harris’ role has evolved the last two seasons as RB Jaylen Warren assumed larger roles and took over as the team’s third down back.

Harris participated in the team’s voluntary OTAs but sat out minicamp, attending the past two days but not practicing. He’s also declined interview requests, vowing to speak during training camp.

Long-term deals in the same offseason after declining a player’s option is rare. In the instances it’s happened, the long-term deal has come in under the option amount. It’s difficult to see Harris taking less than $6.79 million on a long-term deal. An extension should average out at least $8 million per year and perhaps into the low double-digits.

If Najee Harris doesn’t get a deal this summer, he’ll play for a new contract in the fall. New offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s run-heavy approach meshes well for the Steelers’ backfield, potentially setting Harris up for a big-time payday.