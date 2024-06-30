Air Russ: Video Breakdown Of Russell Wilson’s 2023 Deep-Ball Completions

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed QB Russell Wilson to a one-year, $1.21 million contract earlier in the offseason. If you’re worried about Wilson’s arm strength with him entering his thirteenth NFL season and at the age of 35, you really shouldn’t be.

Last season with the Denver Broncos, Wilson completed six passes that flew in the air at least 40 yards past the original line of scrimmage and he led the entire NFL in that stat, according to Sports Info Solutions. Four of those six Wilson completions with 40 or more air yards resulted in touchdowns and that also led the entire NFL in that stat in 2023. Wilson attempted 16 such long throws, in case you’re curious, and 10 of those were deemed on-target, according to SIS. Two of the incomplete passes were even deemed as drops by the targets on those plays.

All told, those six ultra deep completions by Wilson in2023 resulted in gains of 301 yards and the air yard total was 276. Three of those six completions came after play-action as well.

Wilson did not have an ultra-deep interception in 2023, either, which is another notable thing. It should, however, be noted that one of six completions that resulted in a touchdown came via a Hail Mary pass and on the last real play of the game in Week 2.

As a means of comparison, the Steelers in 2023 registered just one completion on passes thrown in the air 40 or more yards past the line of scrimmage. They had five such pass attempts in 2023 and QB Mason Rudolph was responsible for the lone completion, which did not come until Week 16.

To add some color to this post, I have contextualized the six ultra-deep pass completions by Wilson in 2023 and that is all charted below. You should be able to watch each play as I have included the videos for you.