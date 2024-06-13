Najee Harris Declines Interview Requests, Promises To Speak With Media During Training Camp

We’re going to have to wait a little while longer to get RB Najee Harris’ thoughts on the Pittsburgh Steelers declining his fifth-year option. Harris turned down interview requests on the last day the media could speak to him before the players departed for their summer vacation, not returning as a group until July 24 when they report for training camp.

Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo, Harris declined an interview request, only telling reporters he’ll speak to them at Latrobe.

Najee Harris declined an interview request. He said he’ll talk at training camp. He hasn’t spoken to reporters since the end of the season. The Steelers declined his fifth year option last month. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) June 13, 2024

Radio station 93.7 The Fan had a similar note yesterday of Harris turning down interview requests. The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, after previously believing Harris was required to speak, tweeted players aren’t mandated during OTAs and minicamp. So Harris had no obligation to talk.

Despite having his option declined, Harris attended most if not all of the team’s voluntary OTA sessions. Mike Tomlin excused him for the first day of mandatory minicamp and though he attended Wednesday’s practice, he did not participate. At the moment, it’s not clear if Harris did anything on the field Thursday. Update: Per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, Harris didn’t practice Thursday, either.

Just wrapped up the final media availability of OTAs/minicamp. FWIW, RB Najee Harris, who hasn’t done interviews since January, declined every request. Asked in the locker room today, Harris said he’d talk at training camp next month. Harris’ fifth-year option was declined… — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) June 13, 2024

Harris has had a prickly relationship with Pittsburgh media. He seemed like an opened book during his rookie season with fun back-and-forth sessions with reporters. While those have occasionally occurred later in his career, Harris has often criticized reporters for taking his words and quotes out of context. He’s also had some very low-looking moments, most notably following the Steelers 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Sitting with reporters in the locker room, Harris declined to answer if his teammates were team-first and teased that he was biting his tongue over expressing his real feelings. OC Matt Canada was fired two days later.

While Harris says he’ll talk to reporters in camp, it’s not clear when that will be. Training camp is a three-week event and Harris could choose to wait until the final day to offer a few quotes. It’s also possible he ends up not speaking at all.

The focus this year will be on his actions, not his words. Officially a free agent after the season, a big season for Harris behind a revamped offensive line could lead to a strong payday in the offseason. Which could come from a team other than the Steelers considering their unwillingness to place a $6.79 million option on him last month.