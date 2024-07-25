Joey Porter Jr. ‘Was Always A Big Fan’ Of Donte Jackson Due To His Ability To Talk Trash

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have found themselves their next lockdown corner last year in Joey Porter Jr., but it takes more than one player to build an elite secondary. While Minkah Fitzpatrick has been a proven star, the rest of the Steelers’ secondary has been shaky the past few years. The Steelers know this, and that’s why they added veteran corner Donte Jackson through a trade with the Carolina Panthers. Although it cost them receiver Diontae Johnson, Porter made some recent comments that make it seem like the trade was well worth it.

Porter spoke to the media after the first training camp practice and was asked about his relationship with Jackson. Porter, only going into his second year, stated that he’s always been a fan of Jackson and is happy to get to know him.

“That’s my dog,” Porter said of Jackson via a video from Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I was always a big fan of him, so the fact that I’m on the same side of the ball of him playing with him is a dream come true. I just try to learn from him every day as much as possible. I just liked his gameplay. I liked his chirp. He could go at people. That’s what I kind of do too. We kind of got the same similarities in that. I just like his game overall.”

Joey Porter Jr after the Steelers’ first practice of training camp pic.twitter.com/WAgJ7YQqKi — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 25, 2024

Porter’s dad was a notorious trash talker, so it’s no surprise his son inherited that trait. As a corner, Porter’s ability to work players mentally and physically is important. If a receiver loses some of his confidence or gets frustrated early, then Porter’s job becomes much easier. With Jackson also apparently being a great talker, it looks like the Steelers’ corner duo should be able to rattle opposing receivers.

That brotherhood among corners is important too. The Steelers defenses of the 2000s had players like Ike Taylor, Bryant McFadden, and Deshea Townsend at corner. All good players, but also great friends as well. As a young player, it’s important for Porter to have a veteran at his position that he can learn from. Based on his comments here, it seems like Jackson may be the perfect man for the job.

After a great rookie season, there are big expectations for Porter going forward. While he probably won’t be a perfect player, if he manages to take that leap into becoming the next superstar corner in the league, the road to the Super Bowl for the Steelers will become much easier. Considering the number of incredible receivers they’ll have to face, especially in their division, a lockdown corner may become imperative for the Steelers going forward.