Joey Porter Jr. Talks Trash to Commanders’ Corner: ‘We Gon’ Pack Out The Stadium For Y’all’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a number of games on their schedule that should feel like grudge matches, such as the Broncos, Falcons and, of course, every AFC North opponent. But there are also a few games lined up that don’t have that intense, personal feel to them. One such game is against the Washington Commanders, a team that the Steelers don’t share much bad blood with. That game comes right after their bye week, and right before the tough road to end their season. However, one current player might be trying to intensify this matchup.

Going into his second NFL season, Joey Porter Jr. has a lot of expectations as the Steelers’ top corner, and as the son of Steelers’ legendary linebacker Joey Porter. It seems Porter didn’t just inherit his father’s football abilities, but also his pension for trash talk. Appearing on Commanders’ cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr.’s Instagram Live, Porter had some words to say when Forbes brought up that the Steelers will have to travel to Washington in Week 10.

”We gon’ pack out the stadium for y’all. That’s what the Steelers always do,” Porter said. “We gon’ take care of the fans. Don’t worry about that. When we come to town, we gon’ take care of the stadium, we gon’ pack it up, we gon’ make it look nice and lively. We gon’ put on a show for y’all. We gon’ put on a show for y’all boys.”

#Commanders CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr & #Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr talking trash on IG Live 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/ezcKMR7wX7 — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) May 16, 2024

It seemed like the trash talk was all in good fun between a couple of guys who play the same position and are from the same draft class, but when Week 10 comes around, these comments could echo in the background. Bulletin board material does exist, and the Steelers and Porter will have to make sure they bring their best against Washington now. What was once the calm before the storm could now be another step in the Steelers’ tough late-season stretch.

The last time the Steelers and Commanders played was Week 13 of the 2020 season, which was the beginning of the end for the Steelers that season. After going undefeated through their first 11 games, the Steelers would lose to the underdog Commanders, then known as the Washington Football Team, and Pittsburgh then went on to lose three of its next four games after that. The Steelers could face a similar losing streak if they fall to the Commanders again this season. Porter’s comments may be made in jest now, but in the heart of the season, everything is taken seriously and used as motivation.