McCorkle: Steelers Pre-Training Camp 53-Man Roster Prediction

The Pittsburgh Steelers report to training camp at the end of next month with a 90-man roster, and they will walk out of it in late August with a 53-man roster. There could still be a few additions to the team between now and then, or even during camp, but I wanted to take my first shot at a 53-man roster prediction. I am not adding any hypothetical roster additions to the mix, predicting only off what the Steelers currently have under contract.

OFFENSE – 25

Quarterbacks (3) – Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen

Analysis: John Rhys Plumlee may have received a record-breaking signing bonus for a Steelers UDFA, but I can’t see him unseating Kyle Allen, who has 19 NFL starts and 26 touchdown passes to his name. That is five fewer starts and double the amount of touchdown passes that Kenny Pickett had, for reference.

Running Backs (4) – Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Cordarrelle Patterson, Jonathan Ward

Analysis: The Steelers have only kept three running backs on the initial 53-man roster for the last two seasons, but they kept four in both 2020 and 2021. At 33 years old, I am not sure how much Patterson is going to be involved on offense. The kick return job is too important under the new rule change to risk injury on a handful of snaps per game. Jonathan Ward is a four-unit special teams player on both coverage and kick/punt units

Tight Ends (4) – Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, Rodney Williams

Analysis: The team has only kept three tight ends on the initial roster for the last two seasons, but Arthur Smith’s offenses have traditionally carried four. MyCole Pruitt versus Rodney Williams will be an interesting camp battle. Pruitt has experience and familiarity with Smith’s offense on his side, but he isn’t going to be a big special teams contributor at 32 years old. He played some last year on field goal and kick return, but Williams is younger and plays on every special teams unit. Heyward’s spot should be safe because of his versatility and ability to play fullback, which should see some usage this season.

Wide Receivers (5) – George Pickens, Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin III, Van Jefferson, Scotty Miller

Analysis: The only two players I would consider “locks” for the roster at this point are George Pickens and Roman Wilson. Calvin Austin III could probably be lumped in there, but his speed is something that multiple other players have on the current 90-man roster. He will need to beat out Quez Watkins, Scotty Miller, and others. The reports on Austin have all been very positive throughout spring practices. Van Jefferson hasn’t been very productive since 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams, but he adds size to a room that is mostly composed of undersized speedsters at the moment. Scotty Miller reportedly had some nice chemistry with Russell Wilson, so maybe they can build on that at camp to secure his spot on the initial 53-man roster. He also has a decent amount of special teams experience under his belt which will be needed as the fifth guy on the roster.

This could of course change if the Steelers add the long-awaited WR2 via trade, but any veteran added after roster cutdowns would not be considered for this initial 53-man roster prediction.

Offensive Tackles (3) – Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu, Dan Moore Jr.

Analysis: The one other year that the Steelers have carried three offensive tackles recently, they had Matt Feiler. He was capable of playing inside or out, and Spencer Anderson can fill that role. In my calculus, the last two spots come down to Nate Herbig, Spencer Anderson and Dylan Cook for nine total offensive linemen. When Fautanu inevitably takes over the starting role, they will have one of the most experienced backups in the league in Dan Moore Jr., and Anderson’s versatility could allow for just three true tackles.

Interior Offensive Linemen (6) – Isaac Seumalo, James Daniels, Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick, Spencer Anderson, Nate Herbig

Analysis: I was on the fence about the idea of keeping Cook at tackle and having Nate Herbig as the odd man out. He performed pretty well in limited action last year, and provides experience to this suddenly young unit. If the Steelers like McCormick’s ability to play center enough, that could make Herbig expendable with just one year left on his contract and no real path to a long-term future on the team.

DEFENSE – 25

Defensive Ends (5) – Cam Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Dean Lowry, DeMarvin Leal, Logan Lee

Analysis: With the current outlook of the defensive line, desperately in need of a youth movement, it might be a good idea to keep a guy like Logan Lee under team control. I just go back to Alex Kozora’s study on what the Steelers look for in defensive ends. Lee was one of the few players to check all those boxes. Those athletes don’t grow on trees, and Heyward and Ogunjobi aren’t long for this team. I have Leal in over Isaiahh Loudermilk because of some positive reports out of spring practices. He appears to be in better condition than a year ago.

Nose Tackles (2) – Keeanu Benton, Montravius Adams

Analysis: These two feel pretty safe. Benton as a young and promising breakout candidate, and Adams as a recently se-signed veteran.

EDGE Rushers (4) – T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Jeremiah Moon

Analysis: Herbig should see a bump in playing time stepping into the No. 3 role. Moon adds special teams ability and has some of the tools to develop as a No. 4. Julius Welschof can stick around as an international pathway program player, exempt from counting against the roster limit on the practice squad.

Inside Linebackers (4) – Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts, Payton Wilson, Cole Holcomb

Analysis: Even with his special teams value, Mark Robinson hasn’t done enough to maintain his spot on the 53-man roster. He has had plenty of time to develop, and it was telling that he didn’t play a big role last season when the injury bug bit the ILB room. Holcomb’s status could complicate things, but some reports have suggested he could be good to go as soon as training camp.

Cornerbacks (5) – Joey Porter Jr., Donte Jackson, Cameron Sutton, Cory Trice Jr., Darius Rush

Analysis: Sutton’s looming suspension could complicate the math in this room. If he is placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List prior to the season, then Beanie Bishop Jr. or Josiah Scott could make sense to fill in at slot corner. Ryan Watts is also capable at corner and could fill in as needed as a depth option. Trice and Rush have the athletic profile and body type that the Steelers have coveted lately at the position, so I gave them the edge over Josiah Scott or Anthony Averett.

Safeties (5) – Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Ryan Watts

Analysis: Ryan Watts has been getting work at safety during spring practices, and Elliott has taken him under his wing. Elliott steps in as a strong safety that can free up Fitzpatrick to play “Minkah Ball”. Killebrew continues to be a core special teams player and leader of the special teams units. Watts can earn his keep as a core special teamer while the team figures out his best position on defense.

SPECIAL TEAMS – 3

Kicker (1) – Chris Boswell

Analysis: Boswell continues to be great, and he will be the team’s kicker until that stops being the case.

Punter (1) – Cameron Johnston

Analysis: Tomlin called him the “belle of the ball” in free agency. He is one of the most underrated additions to the team and should play a huge role in winning the field position battle.

Long Snapper (1) – Christian Kuntz

Analysis: Kuntz just got extended and will remain the team’s long snapper for a fourth-straight season.