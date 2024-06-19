Mentor DeShon Elliott Believes Steelers’ Ryan Watts Has All The Tools To Be Great

As Ryan Watts is finding out first-hand, DeShon Elliott has already established himself as a leader for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The veteran safety signed this offseason as a free agent but is making an impact with the younger players. Even rookie sixth-round cornerbacks who may be converting to safety.

“DeShon took me under his wing the first day”, Watts said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. He acknowledged that other veterans have helped him as well but seemed to note Elliott especially.

A former Baltimore Raven, Detroit Lion, and Miami Dolphin, Elliott is on his fourth team in four seasons. He has started 50 of 57 career games, including 15 of 15 last year in Miami. That year, he recorded 82 tackles with one for loss, one interception, and seven passes defensed.

Ryan Watts is a rookie sixth-round draft pick, a cornerback by background whom the Steelers are moving around. He reportedly played a lot of safety during spring practices, for which purpose he leaned on Elliott.

“Once he [came] here I already knew it was my job to make sure he does the right things and moves the right way. He’s got those pillars to be a great NFL player when it comes to being able to understand the game”, Elliott said of Watts, according to Batko. Continuing, he offered that Watts is “a naturally smart player”, calling him a great kid who is willing to learn and communicates well. “And he’s a big dude”.

More specifically, Watts is 6-3, 206 pounds. Elliott joked that he can be a “great player” if he workd hard and “doesn’t get to freakin’ 230” pounds. Elliott himself is a former sixth-round pick who has made a career for himself, so he wants to pay it forward to Watts now.

The Steelers signed Elliott on a two-year, $6 million deal to pair with Minkah Fitzpatrick at safety. Watts will have his hands full just fighting for a roster spot, for which purpose his best asset is special teams contributions. Once he gets his foot in the door, however, his versatility will pay dividends. And he is taking every opportunity to learn.

Elliott said that Watts sits next to him in meetings and routinely asks questions. He is always taking mental reps whenever he isn’t taking physical ones and said that the coaches love him. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin did speak highly of him and his versatility recently.

While Elliott’s roster spot is obviously secure, Ryan Watts has some work to do in a crowded room. The fact that he can potentially fit in so many different parts of the room will help him. He can potentially play outside, at safety, and in the slot, making him a dime candidate.

The Steelers already have Fitzpatrick, Elliott, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, and Trenton Thompson at safety. They also have Joey Porter Jr., Donte Jackson, Cory Trice Jr., Darius Rush, and Anthony Averett at outside cornerback. Their slot options include Cameron Sutton, Beanie Bishop Jr., and Grayland Arnold. Add Watts to any or all of the lists you like.