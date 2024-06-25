Fittipaldo: DE DeMarvin Leal Seemed In ‘Better Shape’ At Spring Practices, Could Be ‘Bigger Contributor’ This Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a depth problem along the defensive line, but it isn’t for a lack of trying. Dating back to when they selected Cameron Heyward in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, they have selected at least one defensive lineman in every class except for 2017. Most of those have been late-round selections—which is part of the problem—but they have largely failed to develop many of those players into solid contributors. In 2022, DeMarvin Leal became the first day one or two pick along the defensive line since 2016, and his lack of development has put the team in a tough spot for the future of the position.

After reportedly showing up to training camp out of shape last year, he seems to have bettered himself this offseason with more positive reports about his level of preparation.

“It appears Leal is in better shape and might be a bigger contributor this year,” said Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo via Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s fan chat. “But he’s been disappointing…Leal was a third-round pick. You need those guys to develop into something more.”

Fittipaldo had the report of being out of shape last year, so it is with the same set of eyes that he is observing a better version of Leal this year. Defensive line coach Karl Dunbar spoke with the media at mandatory minicamp a couple of weeks ago and said that Leal has started to find his “professional footing” as he looks to turn things around from a disappointing season. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin also noted that he has looked “outstanding” this spring.

If Leal can turn things around and at least become a solid contributor on defense, it would be a huge development for the team’s future roster construction. It would boost depth for the 2024 season and provide an option next year in case the team moves on from Cameron Heyward or Larry Ogunjobi. GM Omar Khan may still choose to invest a first-round pick in the defensive line regardless, but it would be much less pressing if Leal shows promise.

They ended up playing Leal more than expected as a rookie, as he filled in at outside linebacker while T.J. Watt was dealing with a pec injury. They moved him back to defensive end for the 2023 season, but he struggled to earn his helmet on game day and finished the season with four healthy scratches as a game-day inactive. He will compete with rookie Logan Lee and Isaiahh Loudermilk for a spot on the 53-man roster.

The pads haven’t come on yet, so it’s difficult to get a full evaluation of his progress. The positive reports are a good sign, however, as they indicate at least some improvement from where he was at this time a year ago.