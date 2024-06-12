DeMarvin Leal Having ‘Outstanding’ Offseason, Steelers Say

DeMarvin Leal isn’t on scholarship anymore. And if he doesn’t make the grade this summer, he could be kicked out of class. A 2022 third-round pick, Leal enters his third NFL season on the roster bubble. Hampered by injury and a position switch as a rookie, Leal regressed last year, struggling to gain a gameday helmet, much less making an impact on the field. But to hear it from defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, the light switch might finally be flipping on.

“[Leal] was a little bit more up and down,” Austin said of Leal last season via the team website. “But [he’s] looked outstanding.”

Appearing in 12 games last season, Leal finished with 15 tackles and one sack. The latter came early in the year and should’ve been negated by a missed facemask call on Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson. He saw regular playing time the first half of the season but soon fell out of favor. After the Steelers’ final nine games, Leal logged just 26 defensive snaps and was inactive four times. He didn’t record a tackle. Weight was evidently a concern, one report noting he entered camp out of shape. That doesn’t seem to be a problem now.

“Marv looks like he’s in great shape. Really runs through the ball. Really doing some good things. It’ll be a big year for him,” Austin said.

Leal’s also discussed improving this spring, focusing on his technique while believing 2024 will be the year his talent comes together.

Pittsburgh added to its defensive line room in the offseason, signing Dean Lowry in free agency and drafting Logan Lee in the sixth round. While the Steelers carried seven defensive linemen last year, they traditionally only keep six. In the pecking order, he trails Cam Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Keeanu Benton, Montravius Adams, Isaiahh Loudermilk, and Lowry. That could squeeze Leal out of a roster spot. He seems to recognize that possibility and is hitting the ground running, figuratively and literally, this spring.

Once he reports to training camp, turning his natural athleticism into pass-rush prowess will be key. Leal’s struggled to find go-to rush moves and effectively use his hands to defeat blocks. His run defense could also improve though it was better than his pass rush last season.