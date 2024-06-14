Keeanu Benton Knows Sky Is The Limit, Not Going To ‘Overstress’ About Expectations

Ahead of his second season in the NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Keeanu Benton hears all the noise about his bright future.

Recently, defensively coordinator Teryl Austin stated that the “sky is the limit” for Benton, which followed comments from head coach Mike Tomlin saying that he “better be better” in Year 2 with experience and fellow defensive lineman Cameron Heyward praising him ahead of Year 2.

While he does hear it, Benton isn’t worrying about the praise and the raised expectations.

“It has been talked about, but I’m not overstressed,” Benton said to reporters Thursday, according to video via YardBarker’s Aaron Becker on Twitter. “I’m aware of what I need to do to take that next step and I just gotta communicate that with the coaches and work together in order for me to them to help me take that next step as well.”

That next step will be very important for Benton. Last season as a rookie, the Wisconsin product flashed quite a bit for the Steelers.

He played 483 snaps as a rookie and showed flashes of dominance. Taking on a larger role right away due to Cameron Heyward’s injury, he made quite an impact as a pass rusher while then having some up-and-down moments as a run defender. Though he flashed quite a bit, the Steelers reduced his role later in the season, taking some pass rushing opportunities away from him in sub-package football, which was rather surprising.

Of course, that correlated with Heyward being back in the lineup again, but now entering the 2024 season it’s clear Benton needs to see more snaps.

Entering Year 2, Benton is expected to take on an even larger role for the Steelers and become that true impact defender and a legitimate building block along the defensive line.

The expectations are high, but Benton isn’t focusing on them or worrying about what his ceiling is.

“I can’t see it [ceiling], man. It’s out there somewhere,” Benton added, according to video via Becker on Twitter. “I ain’t really looking for that. I’m just keeping my head down and working.”

That’s the perfect attitude and mindset to have for Benton. The noise is getting louder and louder regarding him and his bright future. But for him, he has to block it out and just focus on his craft.

Doing that could unlock even more in his play, which could really help him develop into that stalwart for the Steelers, and a key foundational building block for the Black and Gold defensively.