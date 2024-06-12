‘Sky Is The Limit:’ Teryl Austin Expects Keeanu Benton To Be ‘Dominant Player’

When you look at the Steelers’ 2023 rookie class, the name that will instantly stand out is Joey Porter Jr. He’s got it all — the name recognition, the production from Year 1, and just the fact he plays a very notable position, especially given that the Steelers have needed help there so badly.

But going into Year 2, he’s not the only guy from that class who projects to be a big piece on the defensive side of the ball. Keeanu Benton, the Steelers’ other second-round pick (besides Porter) in 2023, seems poised for a breakout campaign.

Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin had nothing but good things to say about Benton during Day 2 of mandatory minicamp via video provided by the team.

“Keeanu is big and athletic and strong, the sky is the limit for that guy,” Austin said. “I think the world of him right now. He’s got a lot of room for growth. He’s going to get a lot of pointers from a guy who is really good in Cam [Heyward]. I just expect him really to take a jump and be a dominant player inside.”

Benton’s stats won’t wow you, as he had just one sack and one tackle for loss last season. However, he played almost 500 snaps as a rookie, which is rare for a first-year guy on a Mike Tomlin-coached team.

He’s going to have a chance to establish himself in Year 2. The coaching staff trusts him, and there isn’t a ton of competition for the role he is trying to carve out on this defense. Physically, he has all the tools that you would want as well, and with his increased experience level, he should be able to use them even more effectively.

There is some beauty in the way the defense is set up around Benton as well. Defenses are going to have to focus on and send multiple guys at Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Patrick Queen. This should leave Benton with a lot of favorable matchups, and we already know he’s a very tough guy to match up against 1v1 physically.

All the signs are there for Benton to break out in 2024. The coaching staff loves him, he has veteran mentorship, and to apply a baseball concept, he has some protection in the lineup from others in the Steelers’ front seven. Larry Ogunjobi could steal some playing time from him early this season, but I expect Benton to end up with well over 500 total snaps when things are all said and done.