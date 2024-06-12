Tomlin: Joey Porter Jr., Keeanu Benton ‘Better Get Better With Experience’ In Year 2 With Steelers

When it comes to young players, particularly in the NFL, that first lap around the track, so to speak, can be a whirlwind adjusting to a new city, a new playbook, new teammates and a faster, more demanding game at the NFL level compared to college.

It can lead to some significant rookie season struggles.

A pair of rookies for the Pittsburgh Steelers in cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and defensive lineman Keeanu Benton didn’t particularly have those struggles while gaining significant experience for the Black and Gold in 2023.

Entering 2024, both are primed for key roles under head coach Mike Tomlin, which has the longtime head coach expecting them to get better with experience.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday following a minicamp practice, Tomlin made it clear what the expectations are for those two young players.

“You better get better with experience. I expect these guys to get better with experience. I expect our second-year players to take a significant step, for example,” Tomlin said, according to the official transcript provided by the team. “And so, I’m leaning in on guys like Joey Porter Jr., and Benton and others and so it’s the same in coaching.

“I’m excited about Aaron Curry in his second year within the program.”

Experience was huge for both Porter and Benton last season, not to mention linebackers coach Aaron Curry, whom Tomlin included in that “better get better” comment.

Porter, a second-round pick out of Penn State, was quite the player in 2023. Though the Steelers slow-played him, letting him get his feet underneath him while learning the system, he took off once he became a full-time starter in Week 8, quickly developing into a shutdown cornerback.

Porter handled the opponent’s top receiver each week and at times traveled with them all over the field, giving Pittsburgh that true No. 1 cornerback. Now, entering Year 2 expectations are sky-high, especially after Porter put the spotlight on himself by stating that he believes he’s the NFL’s best cornerback.

The experience gained last season handling the No. 1 matchups and playing heavy snaps should help Porter take his game to another level, all while cutting down on penalties and overall mistakes.

The same goes for Benton, who played 483 snaps last season and showed flashes of dominance. Taking on a larger role right away due to Cameron Heyward’s injury, he made quite an impact as a pass rusher while then having some up-and-down moments as a run defender.

Entering Year 2, Benton is expected to take on an even larger role for the Steelers and become that true impact defender and a legitimate building block along the defensive line.

As for Curry, Tomlin expects a strong second season for the inside linebackers coach, especially after doing such an impressive job last season. He managed all of the injuries and the ever-changing new faces in the position group, making sure the Steelers continued to get good play out of the position down the stretch as the team pushed for the playoffs.

Experience is huge in any walk of life. Having been there and done that and having those moments to recall is key. The Steelers’ second-year players have that now, as do a couple of second-year coaches, Curry included. Tomlin expects them to be better with that experience.