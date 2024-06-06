Craig Carton: Justin Fields ‘Can’t Carry Russell Wilson’s Jock Strap Right Now’ As A Quarterback

The debate regarding Russell Wilson or Justin Fields as the best quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 and beyond continues to rage on.

It will drag well into training camp and likely into the regular season until one of the quarterbacks truly puts an end to the argument, one way or another.

For now, it continues. Craig Carton got in on the conversation Thursday during “The Carton Show” on FS1, making a definitive statement that Wilson is the guy for the Steelers, and that Fields “can’t carry Russell Wilson’s jock strap right now” as a quarterback.

“He [Wilson] is basically there for free because Denver is paying him all the money. And he is the veteran quarterback with success on his resume. Justin Fields can’t carry his [Wilson’s] jock strap right now as an NFL quarterback,” Carton said, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “He’s younger, he’s faster, he’s more athletic. Yes, yes, yes. But he’s not as good of a quarterback as Russell Wilson.”

Seems a bit harsh from Carton, but there is some truth to it when it comes to the Wilson/Fields debate.

Yes, Fields is younger, faster and a more athletic, dynamic quarterback than Wilson. That’s nothing outlandish. But for all that speed, athletic ability and dynamic play-making that Fields brings to the table, he doesn’t play the quarterback position nearly as well as Wilson.

Wilson is quite accomplished as a quarterback, already winning a Super Bowl and appearing in another. He’s put together a Hall of Fame resume and is more accomplished as a passer overall, having thrown for 43,653 yards, 334 touchdowns and just 106 interceptions.

Last season in Denver, Wilson had success in the passing game, too, throwing for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and just 8 interceptions. He still throws a great deep ball with impressive success and doesn’t turn the ball over.

Fields, on the other hand, turns the ball over a ton and isn’t as accurate a passer as Wilson is. Fields throws a good deep ball and has a similar profile to Wilson, but he hasn’t done much as a true passer yet, throwing for just 6,674 yards, 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 38 career games across three seasons.

Fields might ultimately take a step forward as a passer in Pittsburgh when he gets his opportunity. But right now, he’s nowhere close to the level Wilson is as a passer. There is no denying how talented he is overall though, and has some great traits himself that set him apart from Wilson in his own right.

But when it comes to who the best quarterback is right now for the Steelers, focusing specifically on that term “quarterback” one has to believe it’s Wilson until proven otherwise.

That’s likely the point Carton was ultimately trying to make, but in his brash personality had to blurt out an outlandish statement to get there.