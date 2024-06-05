Riddick: Steelers ‘Smitten’ With Justin Fields’ Potential

Another day, another discussion about whether or not Russell Wilson or Justin Fields is the best option for the Steelers at quarterback. On ESPN’s Get Up, analyst Louis Riddick talked about whether Fields could beat out Wilson, and while he does think that Wilson will initially win the job, he said the Steelers and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith are enamored with Fields’ upside.

“Yes, Mike Tomlin has used the terminology of Russ has the pole position, but I can tell you this, Arthur Smith, they are smitten, so to speak, with Justin Fields’ potential. And his just outright explosive ability to really play the quarterback position, not just throwing but with his running ability. The best person will play,” Riddick said. “Would I bet that Russell Wilson starts the season as the starter? Yeah, I do believe that. But I don’t think in any way, shape or form they are concerned about whether or not he will disrupt the quarterback room or be bad for this organization overall.”

The talk about Wilson being bad for the organization stems from a conversation on Get Up yesterday. Tim Hasselbeck said that it would be bad for the organization to have Wilson as a backup, but Riddick doesn’t feel as if that’s the case. The Steelers aren’t going to be forced to play Wilson, as they’re only paying him $1.2 million this season. But he would represent an upgrade at quarterback and in his heyday, he was one of the best quarterbacks in the league and won a Super Bowl.

While he’s past his prime, Wilson thrived in Seattle with a strong run game and defense, and the Steelers offer Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren as anchors in the backfield and one of the best defenses in football. It’s conceivable to think that Wilson will be better than he was in Denver over the last two seasons, and the Steelers will likely give him a chance to prove that.

But Fields is young and his athleticism at the quarterback position is elite and something that could give him the chance to see the field in specialized packages, something Wilson has endorsed. And if Wilson struggles, Fields has plenty of experience as a starter and can step into that role. Given that he’s only 25, he could also be the team’s quarterback of the future, and an extension with him before the season is a possibility.

With the way Smith likes to use his quarterbacks in the run game, it’s little surprise that Fields is someone the team is keen on, and there’s a reason they went out to trade for him in the first place. Like Riddick though, I think Wilson is going to start to begin the season, and it would take him struggling to lose the job. Still, Fields can be used creatively in Smith’s offense without benching Wilson, and it’s obviously exciting to hear that the team is particularly high on him as an option.