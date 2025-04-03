NFL Announces Steelers’ Offseason Workout Dates

The new NFL year rolls right along, and the calendar is moving closer and closer to the return to football for NFL teams. Though the NFL Draft is drawing close in late April in Green Bay, the NFL announced the offseason workout dates for all 32 teams Thursday.

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, their first day back in the facility is April 21 — one week ahead of the NFL Draft — as part of Phase One, while the first Organized Team Activities session is set for May 27-29.

The Steelers’ second OTAs session is scheduled for June 3-5. Then, mandatory minicamp is set for June 10-12.

The two sessions of OTAs for the Steelers is down from the three they had during the 2024 offseason.

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

According to the NFL, Phase Two of the offseason workouts consists of the next three weeks of the program, featuring on-field workouts that “may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as ‘perfect play drills,’ and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace.”

In Phase Two, no live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

The Steelers’ offseason program kicks off in 18 days, showing just how quickly the calendar moves in the NFL.

While OTAs are not mandatory, the Steelers typically have near a 100% attendance. Regarding the OTAs and overall offseason workouts, the CBA outlines specific rules and restrictions for OTA sessions and what players and coaches are allowed to do.

It’s been an interesting offseason for the Steelers so far. Star receiver DK Metcalf was acquired via trade, while veteran cornerback Darius Slay was added in free agency. Familiar faces like QBs Justin Fields and Russell Wilson departed in free agency, as did running back Najee Harris and offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr.

The Steelers still have some uncertainty at quarterback, too, as they await a decision from 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers in free agency, though the Steelers did well to add veteran Mason Rudolph on a two-year deal.

New coaches Gerald Alexander and Scott McCurley are in the mix, too, at defensive back and linebacker, respectively.

The start of offseason workouts on April 21 and then OTAs on May 27 will be the first look at the new faces for the Steelers ahead of what looks like a key 2025 season for the Black and Gold.