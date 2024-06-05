WR Van Jefferson Impressed By Russell Wilson’s Arm Strength

After a difficult half-season in an Atlanta Falcons offense that struggled to find solid quarterback play, new Pittsburgh Steelers WR Van Jefferson is excited to catch passes from an established quarterback. Though Russell Wilson has his own questions to answer, Jefferson sees plenty of bounce-back opportunity for the both of them.

“I think everyone has seen it,” Jefferson said via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette about Wilson’s arm strength. “His time in Denver, he’s a great deep ball thrower. Very accurate. That’s something that’s very enticing.”

Though 35 years old with mobility that doesn’t quite match a decade ago, Wilson has a live arm and can fire the ball with precision downfield. Similar to Ben Roethlisberger and Kenny Pickett, Wilson prefers to throw the ball vertically and outside the numbers. George Pickens is an obvious player to benefit from that tendency, but the team is searching for a receiver to align opposite of him. Jefferson thinks he can be the guy.

“I obviously have a lot of confidence in myself,” he said. “Obviously think I could [be a starter]. But like I said, at the end of the day, I gotta put in the work to get that opportunity to earn that. Nothing is given, nothing’s gonna be handed to me.”

Jefferson is coming off the worst season of his four-year NFL career. Traded from Los Angeles to Atlanta midway through 2023, he finished with just 20 receptions for 209 yards and zero touchdowns. Jefferson, like Wilson, is hoping to look more like his 2021 self. That year, he caught 50 passes for more than 800 yards and six touchdowns, winning a Super Bowl ring with the Rams. With size, versatility, and still only 27 years old, there’s an opportunity for Jefferson to receive regular playing time in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers signed two other veterans in Scotty Miller and Quez Watkins while drafting Roman Wilson in the third round, a lock to make the team. There’s also third-year Calvin Austin III, hoping to build off a second season that felt like a first after missing his rookie year with a foot injury. And perhaps someone from the bottom of the depth chart will emerge. Marquez Callaway had success earlier in his career while Denzel Mims has the pedigree of a top-75 player. Don’t count out Dez Fitzpatrick either given his special teams value, a separating factor compared to the rest of the group.