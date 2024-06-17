‘Big Swing Appears Imminent’ Due To Steelers’ Underwhelming WR Group, Mark Kaboly Believes

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver group has been under intense scrutiny this offseason, especially after the Steelers traded Diontae Johnson due to some perceived maturity issues and never adequately replaced the talent on the field, even with the selection of Roman Wilson in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Though GM Omar Khan, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and receivers coach Zach Azzanni have all downplayed the WR2 need, praising the overall group and saying that the pecking order doesn’t matter, on the outside the concern continues to grow at the position.

For The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, that concern is great enough that he believes a “big swing” at the receiver position is imminent for the Black and Gold ahead of the 2024 season.

“The surprise is that the Steelers seem perfectly satisfied watching how the WR2 position plays out in camp among a host of middle-of-the-road receivers,” Kaboly writes for The Athletic in an offseason observation piece for all 32 teams. “Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, Calvin Austin III, Scotty Miller, Denzel Mims, Marquez Callaway and Dez Fitzpatrick all have varying degrees of experience behind George Pickens. Whether they address the position before the season could hinge on the play of rookie Roman Wilson.

“But the entire group has been underwhelming enough that a big swing appears imminent.”

The Steelers have the financial flexibility to potentially make a move at the receiver position, but Kaboly saying a big swing appears imminent seems like quite a bit of a stretch.

Maybe they do take a big swing at the receiver position, maybe they don’t. On paper, the receiver room is a bit of a concern behind George Pickens, but the Steelers certainly are saying the right things regarding the receiver room.

Calvin Austin III has had a strong offseason and appears poised to take a significant step forward, earning praise from Azzanni in the process. Jefferson brings plenty of experience, both in Smith’s scheme and in the NFL, too. He’s just 26 years old and had a 50-catch, 802-yard season with six touchdowns in 2021, helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl.

Scotty Miller brings a great deal of experience to the table, too, and could be that veteran who surprises many this offseason.

While it would be great to see the Steelers swing big at receiver and land one of those guys like Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, DK Metcalf or Courtland Sutton via trade, they seems content with what they have at the position currently, especially after landing Roman Wilson in the draft.

Patience is a virtue, and the Steelers are practicing that patience. It won’t be the end of the world if they don’t make that big swing and land a proven commodity to play opposite Pickens. Trust needs to be placed in the hands of Smith, who has had quite a bit of success in the NFL as a play caller without a great No. 2 receiver behind his star.