‘He’s Been Outstanding:’ WR Calvin Austin III Impressing Steelers Coaches

New Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni is known for his tough-love style. He cares about his players and wants to bring out the best in them. He’s getting the results he wants from WR Calvin Austin III. Speaking to reporters following Tuesday’s minicamp practice, Azzanni heaped praise on Austin’s progress over the last two months.

“He’s been outstanding. That’s a guy that’s gone from here to here in the last eight weeks,” Azzanni said via the team’s YouTube channel, holding one hand above the other to signify progression. “It’s been really fun to watch. He’s a worker, he’s intentful, he’s urgent. He wants to be coached. You can see it.”

Don’t mistake Azzanni as one to give the cliché array of positive updates, either. Throughout the interview, he complimented George Pickens but noted that he’s still building and improving. He discussed getting on Roman Wilson’s butt each day to maximize his game. And Azzanni said the Steelers’ receivers didn’t have a good day of practice as they transition into a more urgent portion of the year, their final practices before training camp. But he spoke highly of Austin in every possible measure.

“His game has [gone upwards]. I’m really, really excited for his season if he keeps practicing the way he’s been practicing.”

It’s a critical third year for Calvin Austin. His rookie season was wiped out by a foot injury. Healthy, he returned for 2023 and flashed with a 72-yard score against the Las Vegas Raiders. But the rest of Austin’s season was quiet. Diontae Johnson’s return chewed up his playing time, and Austin finished with only five receptions over the Steelers’ final 13 games.

He enters this year on the roster bubble and competing with a slew of other receivers for playing time. There’s the rookie Wilson, along with vets Quez Watkins, Scotty Miller, and Van Jefferson. Though things are early, it sounds like Austin is impressing and could enter training camp with a lead on a job and roster spot. He’ll have to play well when the pads come on and show he’s more than a downfield speedster.

To Azzanni’s point, Austin is known as a hard-worker, willing to do the little things to help his team win. That’ll endear him to the coaching staff and give him an inside track of securing a 53-man roster spot.