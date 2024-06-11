WR Courtland Sutton Admits Contract ‘Stalemate’ With Broncos

I know what you’ve all been saying. Alex, you guys haven’t talked enough about potential wide receivers the Pittsburgh Steelers could trade for. Say no more. We’ll bring you the latest Courtland Sutton update. As he said he would, Sutton attended the Broncos’ first day of mandatory minicamp. Speaking to reporters, he was honest about his contract situation and uncertain future.

“We’re kind of were going back and forth trying to figure out the best way to kind of find the middle ground for the situation,” Sutton said via the Broncos’ Twitter/X account. “We are at a stalemate in a sense. But I have confidence and faith that the right thing will be done.”

Though he has two years left on his contract, Sutton is reportedly looking for at least a modest pay raise. He is the Broncos’ clear No. 1 receiver, caught ten touchdowns last season, and the wide receiver market has heated up this offseason.

While conversations between his agent and the Broncos’ front office continues, Sutton said he wasn’t sure of his plan should the situation be unresolved come training camp.

“We’ll see. We’ll see what happens. Got a month to be able to get things situated.”

During the interview, he noted he underwent ankle surgery from an injury suffered in the regular season finale. Sutton also said he considered skipping mandatory minicamp to hammer home the point about his contract but decided to show up for his team.

“I wanted to make sure it was known yeah, I was upset about how the contract went, about how the conversation went, about how the stalemate has persisted. I also wanted it to be known that I love ball. I love the guys. Be able to come out here and watch practice and to be around the guys. Even just to stretch and move around with them a little bit was so much fun.”

Appearing at minicamp also avoided potentially hefty fines. Sutton’s comments also imply he’s not participating much during this three-day minicamp. It’s unclear if it’s health or contract related. Probably both.

If a deal with Denver can’t be worked out, there will be even more trade rumblings surrounding him. And even more articles from us detailing it all. Pittsburgh is in need and seemingly in search of wide receiver help to acquire a true No. 2 target opposite George Pickens. If they can’t swing a deal for someone, they’ll heavily rely on the tight ends and running backs to soak up the targets Pickens doesn’t receive.

Trading for Sutton would be a logical move. It wouldn’t cost as much as a Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel while still satisfying the team’s need for a big and proven outside receiver. Sutton would also reunite with QB Russell Wilson, who he has spoken highly of, and WRs Coach Zach Azzanni, who coached him in Denver from 2018-2022. While Sutton wants paid, he also wants to stay in Denver.

“As you all have heard, and I will continue to say, this is where I wanna be. This is home. This is where I want to hoist a Lombardi.”

To do that, the Broncos will have to start with a playoff victory. Something they haven’t done since their last Super Bowl trophy in 2015. Of course, the Steelers are in a similar boat, zero postseason wins since 2016, but adding Sutton would take them another step to ending that streak. Odds are Sutton stays but deadlines spur action and it’s clear there won’t be any significant move on either side for at least a few more weeks.