Broncos WR Courtland Sutton Praises Russell Wilson, Thinks He Gets ‘Bad Rap’

Russell Wilson is no longer Courtland Sutton’s quarterback. But from where Sutton sits in Denver, he’s rooting for Wilson to succeed in Pittsburgh. Appearing on the DNVR Broncos Podcast show Thursday, Sutton heaped praise and respect on Wilson’s name while stating his belief he’ll have a good year with the Steelers.

“That was a tough pill to swallow,” Sutton told the show about Wilson getting cut. “You see the writing on the wall…I think they made a business decision moving Russ. I’m so happy for Russ. For him to get picked up as soon as he did, I think it speaks to the caliber of player he is. I think it speaks to the caliber of a person he is. And the way he goes about his work and his business. I think that’s something Pittsburgh saw and ultimately knew they couldn’t pass up on.”

Sutton and Wilson displayed a strong connection last season. Across the 14 games they were healthy and played in, Sutton caught 58 passes for 770 yards and 10 touchdowns. Extrapolate out over a complete season and Sutton’s numbers end with 70 catches, 935 yards, and 12 touchdowns. But after two difficult and non-playoff seasons, the team parted ways with Wilson and turned the page in drafting Oregon’s Bo Nix in the first round, one of six quarterbacks to be taken on Night 1.

During the interview, Sutton spoke well of Nix and the role he’ll play in developing a young quarterback. But he was genuinely excited for how Wilson will do in Pittsburgh.

“I think he’s going to have a lot of success. I think Russ is going to continue to build his Hall of Fame legacy,” Sutton said. “I say that very boldly because I think he gets a bad rap from a few different things that didn’t go the way we wanted them to go…I think that the quarterback position gets hit the hardest because that’s the guy that controls everything that goes on with the offense. And when we as an offense weren’t doing very well, I think he caught the wrath of it.”

In two years with the Broncos, Wilson threw 42 touchdowns and rushed for six more. But he was also often sacked, Denver’s offense failed to produce (32nd in scoring in 2022, 19th in 2023), and he ultimately went 11-19 as a starter. Blame doesn’t fall solely on him but it’s not a formula for long-term success. Sutton doesn’t believe it should tarnish Wilson’s legacy, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback with sustained triumphs over the course of his career who has a shot to end up in Canton.

His comments are also notable given reports that Wilson wasn’t well-liked in that locker room. Sutton certainly isn’t speaking for everyone, but he seemed to enjoy his time as Wilson’s teammates, speaking well of him without any “need” to do so that could occur if the two were on the same side.

Throughout the offseason, Sutton seemingly has his own gripes, skipping OTAs as he ostensibly looks for more money. But he confirmed to the show he will attend mandatory minicamp next week, avoiding potential costly fines. Many have speculated if the Steelers could trade for Sutton and reunite him with Wilson. Pittsburgh is looking for a receiver with size and pedigree while Steelers WRs Coach Zach Azzanni coached him in Denver. But like all the other receiver rumors, Sutton and Brandon Aiyuk headlining the chatter, any trade remains speculation. Should a deal get done, it likely wouldn’t happen until later in the summer.

Listening to the interview, Sutton didn’t come off as a player eager or demanding to be traded. All reporting indicates Denver plans to stand pat. But given how glowingly he spoke of Wilson, it doesn’t seem like he’d hate the idea of being dealt to Pittsburgh, either. Until the Steelers make a decision and nab someone, the media talk will continue.