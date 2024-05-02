‘He Could Be The Real Deal:’ Roman Wilson Excited To Play With Russell Wilson

The Pittsburgh Steelers added to their receiver room by taking Michigan WR Roman Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and Wilson is ready to get to work with his new QB, Russell Wilson. During an appearance on Cameron Heyward’s Not Just Football podcast during the Steelers’ Draft Party last Saturday, Roman talked about his excitement to play for the Steelers, being the next guy up in their lineage of great wide receivers and working with someone he watched growing up in Russell Wilson.
“Russ. That’s my dog, bro,” Roman answered when asked who he was most excited to play with this year. “He could be the real deal, man. I love him, I grew up watching him and I’m excited to get to work with him. Like, for real, I was up all night just thinking about it, I’m ready to work.”
Roman also said Russell reached out to him after being drafted and called it “dope.”
Roman Wilson is also joining a Steelers team that’s had a lot of success finding receivers in the middle rounds of the draft and a team that has a rich history at the wide receiver position.
“Just playing for the Steelers in general, some big shoes to fill,” he said. “You’re always gonna be a contender. You’re always gonna be one of the better teams, and just being a part of that team and being a receiver that’s gonna play and come in and help the team win. I’m not nervous or anything, I just feel like I’m happy. I’m excited for it. I’m excited to play for this team and just get to work.”
Wilson’s versatility was appealing to the Steelers — he can play in the slot or work outside — and Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith said that’s something that attracted the team to him. His overall mentality is also something that Steelers fans have to love, as he’s someone who embraces blocking and he never takes a play or a route off. His ability to keep moving and extend plays should also be useful for a team that has two mobile quarterbacks in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. If they’re able to get outside the pocket and extend the play, Roman Wilson could be a preferred target.
The Steelers likely need to add another receiver who can primarily play on the outside so they can keep Wilson as their primary slot option this season, and whether that will come via free agency or trade remains to be seen. But Omar Khan said the Steelers aren’t done building their roster, and an addition at wide receiver seems likely between now and the start of the season. The Steelers received a lot of praise for their draft, and grabbing Wilson in the third round could wind up as one of the team’s best picks. He sounds like someone motivated to come in and make an immediate difference after being the best receiver on the best team in college football at Michigan.