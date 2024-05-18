Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,171)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,171 on this Saturday afternoon, I discuss why Cameron Heyward skipping OTAs isn’t a big deal and why I believe the team will work out an extension with him this offseason.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1171)
