Omar Khan: ‘Still Some Unfinished Business’ Assembling Steelers’ Roster After Feel-Good Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up their second draft under Omar Khan as general manager last week. For the second time in as many years, the team’s selections under his watch are drawing rave reviews. His first class only led to a 10-7 season, however, and a one-and-done postseason appearance. What will the next class lead to?

Of course, even if the Steelers try to build primarily through the draft, they explore every means possible to build their roster. This has felt increasingly true, and indeed the post-draft period felt most active a year ago. Khan signed a number of players who made the roster between the end of the draft and start of camp. We may see that pattern repeat itself this year, because they know they’re not where they want to be.

“We feel good about where we’re at, but obviously there’s still some unfinished business until we get into the season and we start winning football games and we reach our goal, which his to win a Super Bowl”, Khan said yesterday on The Jim Rome Show.

“We don’t want to be watching the Super Bowl on the couch and watching somebody else play and win the game”, he reiterated. “Our goal is to be there and having people watch us. So, still a lot of work to be done and we’ll see, but overall, we feel good about where we’re at”.

While Khan shot down rumors that they had some sort of big move imminent, he acknowledged they’re having conversations. I don’t know what the odds are that they bring in a significant starter such as a wide receiver. I just know that the front office feels more willing to act lately, especially this time of year, than previously.

So far, the Steelers have been the subject of trade rumors involving Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Courtland Sutton, DK Metcalf, and Tyler Lockett. I may even be missing a couple here and there. They traded Diontae Johnson this offseason and have not since acquired a clear-cut, obvious starter. Aside from marginal veteran signings, they drafted Roman Wilson in the third round.

Outside of the wide receiver position, there aren’t many glaring positions to target for an upgrade. They have their quarterbacks, running backs, tight ends, and offensive line on offense. Defensively, they have their linebackers inside and out, and their front trio.

Arguably a cornerback or safety is the most plausible possibility. Yet even at safety, they signed DeShon Elliott in free agency. At cornerback, they netted Donte Jackson in exchange for the loss of Johnson. But they still need a slot defender even if you assume the outside cornerback and safety positions are locked in.

When you start to narrow things down, the only real plausible “splashes” are a wide receiver or slot corner. Anybody else they may look to add is purely for depth purposes. I still think another outside linebacker is a minor priority, personally. Everywhere else not previously named, they at least have fair competition.