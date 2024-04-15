Pittsburgh Nearly Has The NFL’s Longest Small School Drought – Will Omar Khan Snap It?

When it comes to the NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers like pedigree. Prospects from the Power 5 who played against the best of the best, making their evaluation as clean and clear as possible. Occasionally, the team will dip into the FCS ranks for a prospect they really like. South Dakota State QB Chris Oladokun and South Carolina State DT Javon Hargrave are notable recent examples. But below that, the Steelers don’t play ball. Will Omar Khan change that?

With the 2024 draft upcoming, I wanted to take a quantifiable look at the frequency the Steelers and the rest of the NFL draft players from Division Two or below. Below is a list of the last player each team has selected from those ranks. We’ll provide analysis below.

Last Division II Player Drafted

Team Year Player/School Indianapolis Colts 2023 OL Jake Whitt – Northern Michigan Los Angeles Rams 2023 P Ethan Evans – Wingate New England Patriots 2022 EDGE Sam Roberts – NW Missouri State Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 CB Gregory Junior – Ouachita Baptist Kansas City Chiefs 2022 CB Joshua Williams – Fayetteville State Arizona Cardinals 2022 CB Christian Matthew – Valdosta State Seattle Seahawks 2022 WR Dareke Young – Lenoir Rhyne Denver Broncos 2021 C Quinn Meinerz – Wisconsin-Whitewater* LA Chargers 2019 OG Trey Pipkins – Sioux Falls New York Giants 2019 CB Corey Ballentine – Washburn Chicago Bears 2019 CB Stephen Denmark – Valdosta State Minnesota Vikings 2019 TE Zach Davidson – Central Missouri State Atlanta Falcons 2019 DE John Cominsky – Charleston (WV) New York Jets 2018 DT Nathan Shepherd – Fort Hays State Baltimore Ravens 2018 DE Zach Sieler – Ferris State Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2018 OG Alex Cappa – Humboldt State Carolina Panthers 2017 FB Alex Armah – West Georgia New Orleans Saints 2016 DT David Onyemata – Manitoba** Cleveland Browns 2014 CB Pierre Desir- Lindenwood Detroit Lions 2014 DE Larry Webster – Bloomberg Green Bay Packers 2014 WR Jeff Janis – Saginaw Valley State Las Vegas Raiders 2013 DE David Bass – Missouri Western State San Francisco 49ers 2012 OL Jason Slowey – Western Oregon Buffalo Bills 2011 DT Michael Jasper – Bethel (TN)* Miami Dolphins 2011 WR Clyde Gates – Abilene Christian Dallas Cowboys 2010 CB Akwasi Owusu-Ansah – IUP Cincinnati Bengals 2009 RB Bernard Scott – Abilene Christian Tennessee Titans 2008 DE William Hayes – Winston Salem-State Philadelphia Eagles 2008 LB Andy Studebaker – Wheaton* Houston Texans 2007 WR Jacoby Jones – Lane Pittsburgh Steelers 2004 CB Ricardo Colclough – Tusculum Washington Commanders 1991 DB David Gulledge – Jacksonville State

*Division Three prospect

** Canadian prospect

It’s worth noting that in some cases, schools that are D2 on this list are now in higher ranks. Abilene Christian, for example, was D-II until 2012 before bumping to FCS. And if you didn’t like me using a Canadian pick for the Saints, they took DE Rufus Johnson from Tarleton State in 2013, still more recent than Pittsburgh.

The Steelers have the second-longest streak, not selecting a player from that pool since CB Ricardo Colclough in 2004, one selection after taking QB Ben Roethlisberger. Colclough did not pan out, starting just one game in his four years with the Steelers and intercepting one pass (which we covered here).

Though impossible to know, it seems after missing on him, the Steelers decided to shy away from small school players. They decided to focus on prospects from larger schools to avoid the messiness of projection a player playing “up” several levels on top of all the other projections that come with even those from the top college football programs. Their streak is only bested by Washington, who haven’t drafted one since 1991.

There’s no rule that says the Steelers can’t or won’t draft a player on that level. But even the prospects they’ve looked at from Mercer are FCS, not D-II. The top sub-FCS players this year aren’t likely to be drafted. Cortland State WR Cole Burgess is a “riser” after a plus Combine workout but he’s more likely to be signed as an undrafted free agent, not a draft pick.

As the above data shows, only a couple D-II players get drafted each year and with expanded COVID eligibility and a more robust transfer portal, many D-II prospects are transferring up to at least the FCS level. It weakens an already small pool and likely means the Steelers’ streak will live on for at least another year.