Steelers Showing Interest In Mercer CB Tavion McCarthy

The Pittsburgh Steelers are showing big interest in a small school prospect. According to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, the team has kept tabs on Mercer CB Tavion McCarthy.

Following a viral Pro Day performance highlighted by a 44-inch vertical, the NFL is doing its homework on McCarthy. In an interview with Melo, McCarthy said he’s had positive conversations with the Steelers.

“I’ve had great contact with the Steelers,” he said in the interview. “I also received an invite to the Bears’ local day. It’s all happening for me right now. It feels like a huge blessing. I’m getting some attention. The Colts and Buccaneers have also been in contact. There’s some buzz behind my name right now.”

The buzz began at his Mercer Pro Day, posting a ridiculous 44-inch vertical. Had that jump occurred at the NFL Combine, it would’ve made for one of the best marks in Combine history, tied for the ninth-best by any prospect ever. The current record is 46 inches, held by former safety Gerald Sensabaugh.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler tweeted out the moment McCarthy touched the sky.

Those paying close attention would note a Steelers’ scout standing to the left of McCarthy’s jump. That’s Pro/College Scout Dennis MacInnis, who has worked for the team for several seasons and climbed the ladder after being hired as an intern. In fact, the Steelers sent two scouts to the Mercer Pro Day, intern Braunson Williams also attending, an unusual presence for a small school. It’s not like Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan showing up but still, Mercer has prospects worth watching, including McCarthy.

Transferring from Northern Michigan for 2023, McCarthy appeared in 13 games for Mercer this past season. He registered 54 tackles (three for a loss) with five pass breakups and two interceptions. In his final year at NMU, he intercepted three passes while recording 28 pass breakups over his final two years at the school.

While McCarthy lacks height at 5-9, he clearly makes up for it with his leaping ability. Still, he’s projected to go undrafted but should be in a camp this spring, either signed to a contract or on a tryout basis. He won’t be the only Mercer prospect. WR Devron Harper is a dynamic player, while S Lance Wise proved to be a ballhawk, picking off five passes last season for the Bears and returning two for touchdowns.