Depot After Dark: Metcalf Training, Pirates Pitcher Talks Steelers, Happy Birthday Steelers

METCALF TRAINING

DK Metcalf was the Steelers’ big acquisition this offseason. It was surprising when they traded a second-round pick for him, but clearly, Pittsburgh wants to compete for a Super Bowl. Metcalf should help them get closer to that goal. While this is a lull period in the NFL calendar, that isn’t stopping Metcalf from working hard.

Treyshawofficial on Instagram recently had a post showing Metcalf working out at UCLA. Many of the Steelers’ skill players went out to Malibu to work with Aaron Rodgers, and Metcalf is still getting work in around that area. Hopefully, that extra work shows up on the field this year.

Looks like DK Metcalf continues to do some of his training at UCLA #steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/sscz5KhOI0 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) July 7, 2025

PIRATES PITCHER TALKS STEELERS

While the Steelers have been disappointing recently, they aren’t even the most frustrating major league sports team in Pittsburgh. The Pirates are one of the most discouraging teams in the MLB. However, that doesn’t mean they don’t have some quality players. That includes Pittsburgh native David Bednar, their closer.

Bednar recently recalled leading the Steelers out of the tunnel before a home game. While that sounds exciting, Bednar sounded most excited to get to meet Jerome Bettis. Many Steelers fans can probably relate. Bettis was a fan favorite during the mid-1990s and early 2000s and the heart and soul of their Super Bowl XL team. It looked like a dream come true for Bednar.

"Really special, something I'll never take for granted." PA native and NL Reliever of the Month David Bednar got to run out his hometown Steelers and meet Jerome Bettis!@Pirates | MLB Network + @CoronaUSA pic.twitter.com/eqtKvSDD5y — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 8, 2025

HAPPY BIRTHDAY STEELERS

The Steelers are one of the NFL’s most decorated franchises. Their six Super Bowl wins are tied for the most by one franchise. However, all of that had to start somewhere. Art “The Chief” Rooney is the man who gave the Steelers life, founding them in 1933.

Today is actually the anniversary of when the NFL awarded Rooney a franchise. The Steelers are 92 years old today, although they were originally known as the Pittsburgh Pirates. It wasn’t until 1940 that they became the Steelers, and even more time passed before they became a successful team. However, every team starts somewhere and today is a good day to reflect on that.