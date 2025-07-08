Former NFL Safety: No ‘Sane Person Should Think’ Steelers Are Super Bowl Contenders

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ past few seasons have not come close to matching the standard they espouse. They’ve failed to win a playoff game for almost a decade, and their fan base is starting to grow restless. As a result, the Steelers have operated a little differently this offseason. They’ve made several splash trades, and they signed four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Their hope is that these moves will make them Super Bowl contenders. However, former NFL safety Kerry Rhodes isn’t sure that they’re on that level yet.

Or even near it.

“The realistic goal, I just don’t know,” Rhodes said recently on FOX Sports Radio. “You’ve got Aaron Rodgers. He’s gonna be there one year probably. So, you’re going all in to win a Super Bowl. Nobody thinks that’s happening. I don’t think any sane person should think that. But I’m sure that’s their delusional goal. I think that’s what it is.”

Rhodes’ evaluation is harsh, but recent history is on his side. It might be a stretch to assume that the Steelers can go from perennial first-round postseason to world champions. They’ve added quality players, but it’s unclear at what level some of them, like Rodgers, can still play.

However, any team that gets into the postseason has a chance. Is it likely that the Steelers will win the Super Bowl this Season? No, but it’s not impossible. If Rodgers can recapture some of his former glory, and Pittsburgh’s defense can be elite, maybe the Steelers can make some noise in the postseason. They just need to find themselves in the right circumstances.

Don’t forget that the 2024 Steelers almost had people convinced that they could be major players in the playoffs. At one point, they were 10-3 and atop the AFC North. Unfortunately, they collapsed, but perhaps they can get off to a similar start this year.

Still, the realistic goal for the Steelers should be to win a playoff game. All this aggressiveness in improving their roster might feel useless otherwise. What’s the point in signing Rodgers and trading for Jalen Ramsey if Pittsburgh finds itself once again stuck in mediocrity?

Context is important, though. There’s no telling what the Steelers will look like by the time the playoffs roll around this season. It’s a little soon to call them Super Bowl contenders, but their team has a chance to be better. Anything can happen in the postseason, too. The Steelers have proven that before, winning Super Bowl XL as a No. 6 seed. Their team has talent. They just need to fire on all cylinders.